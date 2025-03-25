King Juan Carlos Confirms What Many Were Suspecting About Jaime de Marichalar

Jaime de Marichalar and Infanta Elena would have celebrated three decades of marriage a few days ago if their marriage hadn't ended. A date they couldn't celebrate together, after which King Juan Carlos revealed what he really thinks of his former son-in-law. According to the emeritus, what stands out most about the former Duke of Lugo is his discretion, as well as his ability to stay away from media life.

It was in 2010 when the sister of Felipe VI legally divorced the father of her two children. Since then, Jaime de Marichalar has managed to stay in a discreet second place away from the spotlight.

Nothing to do with what happened years later with Iñaki Urdangarin. The Basque, former husband of Infanta Cristina, was featured in 2022 in images where he appeared holding hands with a woman who wasn't the mother of his children. These snapshots were widely commented on and turned the former Duke of Palma into the subject of countless headlines.

King Juan Carlos Makes It Clear Whether He Approves of Jaime de Marichalar's Attitude

Thus, the recent comment by Juan Carlos, which occurred in a relaxed meeting, shows the opinion he holds of his daughters' ex-partners. The grandfather of Princess Leonor, who lives in Dubai since he decided to voluntarily exile himself, maintains with Infantas Elena and Cristina an "idyllic and wonderful relationship. They are a support for him," sources close to the emeritus affirm.

Although during his marriage to Infanta Elena he had a prominent role in the Spanish royal family's agenda, Marichalar has managed to stay in a second place since his divorce. After the breakup, the father of Victoria Federica de Marichalar opted for a more reserved profile. Focused on his businesses, the former duke maintains his activity as an advisor to top-level brands and plays a relevant role in high society, but without the public exposure of then.

Jaime de Marichalar continues to reside in an exclusive area of the capital and maintains his circle of friends within the aristocratic and business world. He frequently attends events related to art and fashion but doesn't usually give interviews or release statements. An attitude that the father of Felipe VI has praised, making it clear that for him discretion is an important value.

Juan Carlos I Praises Jaime de Marichalar's Discretion Since He Separated from His Daughter

Even so, the former Duke of Lugo has been seen with his daughter Victoria Federica at high fashion events and exclusive parties. Moreover, father and daughter have shown great complicity not only near the runways but also in bullrings.

Bullfighting is a tradition in the Royal Family that Marichalar has also instilled in his children. A decision that is surely much applauded by the emeritus, who has shown his fondness for the bullfighting spectacle on countless occasions.

However, this isn't the reason why Juan Carlos applauds his former son-in-law. What the monarch highlights is that Marichalar, over the years, has known how to stay in the place that correplied to him.