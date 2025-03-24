Alejandro Sanz Reappears in Miami With Carlos Alcaraz and Fuels Rumors

Alejandro Sanz has just fueled all the rumors about the good relationship he has with Carlos Alcaraz with a photo. Alcaraz traveled to Miami to play a match against Belgian David Geffen, in which he was defeated. Alejandro didn't want to miss the match and went to the court to cheer him on.

Alongside him, singer Vanesa Martín also attended, sharing the spotlight with the singer and the tennis player. This time, the one from El Palmar didn't achieve victory, but he did receive a hug and confirmation of his friendship with Alejandro Sanz.

| Atresmedia

Alejandro Sanz Confirms a Breaking News About Carlos Alcaraz

For some time now, Carlos Alcaraz's name has been among the best in professional tennis. After Nadal's retirement, the Murcian is destined to make history as the one from Manacor did in his day. Nobody wants to miss it, not even Alejandro Sanz, who has confirmed a breaking news about Alcaraz.

Through a story, the singer of Corazón Partío has fueled the rumors about the good relationship he maintains with Carlos. Both have reappeared together in Miami, where Alcaraz played a match against David Geffen as part of the Masters 1,000. Unfortunately, the Murcian lost to the Belgian, thereby lowering his ATP ranking.

| @alejandrosanz, Instagram

Alejandro didn't want to miss the match and went to the court to support the Spaniard. This is confirmed by the image the artist shared on his Instagram profile alongside singer Vanesa Martín. Sanz has his residence set in Miami, so he didn't want to miss the opportunity to see Alcaraz and show him his support.

It's not the first time he has done so; when Carlos won the first Grand Slam of his career at 19 years old, Alejandro publicly congratulated him. "Congratulations Carlos, how great you are in every way, what a pride of a person," he posted. Now, Sanz confirms that good relationship with a new post that shows his friendship and admiration for Alcaraz.

Alejandro Sanz and His Admiration for Carlos Alcaraz

At 19 years old, Carlos Alcaraz achieved one of his greatest successes by being the youngest tennis player to win a Grand Slam. This victory positioned the Murcian as the clear successor to Nadal, who, with pride, gave him the way after his retirement. Both competed together in the Paris Olympics, Rafa's last and Alcaraz's first.

Thus began the meteoric rise of a Carlos who, with hard work and perseverance, managed to fulfill his dream. Dozens of well-known faces have admired him, and Alejandro Sanz has been one of them. Sanz has expressed his admiration for the young tennis player on several occasions, seeing a great future in him.

He is not misguided, for despite this latest defeat, the one from El Palmar still has a long career ahead. The interaction between them has been visible through social media, where Sanz has publicly expressed his admiration for Alcaraz.

Together they have posed for their followers, showing the bond that unites them. Although Sanz can't attend all the matches, this time in Miami was different. Alejandro took advantage of Carlos playing a match in the city where he resides and went to see him.

Moreover, it wasn't just any match. Carlos was playing the Miami Open, one of the most significant events in professional tennis. Unfortunately, he was defeated in the first round, being completely eliminated.

Alcaraz left Miami very dejected and affected by his failure. "Losing in the first round hurts a lot," he admitted. The only consolation he has is having been able to meet Alejandro, from whom he undoubtedly received a big encouraging hug.