Shocking: They Reveal Everything That Has Happened Between Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep

The moving account of Antonio Banderas about his heart attack in 2017 deeply moved Meryl Streep. The legendary actress couldn't hold back tears after hearing the Spaniard's reflection in an intimate talk in Oviedo.

January 26, 2017, marked a turning point in Antonio Banderas's life. That day he suffered a heart attack that pushed him to the limit, completely changing his way of seeing life and his career.

Since then, the actor from Málaga has spoken on several occasions about how that experience redefined his priorities. But it was at the Princess of Asturias Awards for the Arts where he shared his story with Meryl Streep, leaving the actress completely moved. What did Antonio say that touched the Hollywood star so deeply?

The Curious Anecdote of Antonio Banderas

For Antonio Banderas, that heart attack was not just a scare but a revelation. "I suffered a heart attack on January 25, 2017. I faced death. It was a very strange day," he recounted in his meeting with Meryl Streep in Oviedo.

During his speech, Banderas shared an anecdote that marked his recovery. "That night at Saint George's Hospital in London, a nurse entered my room. She asked me the strangest question in the world: «Antonio, do you believe in popular culture?»" the actor recounted.

"Why do you think people say I love you with all my heart and not 'with all my brain'? Because the heart is not just an organ in the body that transports oxygen, but also a storehouse of feelings," she replied to him.

Additionally, she finished telling him something that left him thinking. "In the coming weeks or months, you'll see that you're going to feel very sad, you'll be very sensitive about many things," he recalled.

Antonio Banderas's Reflection That Moved Meryl Streep

It was then that Antonio Banderas had a conversation at the Princess of Asturias Awards that moved Meryl Streep. In his words, Banderas acknowledged that those words were true: "I cried over anything, I couldn't listen to a song without getting emotional. I would see a painting or a movie and start crying," he recalled.

However, for him, this new sensitivity was a blessing. "It's probably the best thing that could have happened to me in my life as an actor because it opened the door to a space within me that wasn't there before," he explained.

Upon hearing these words, Meryl Streep couldn't contain her emotion. The actress, who has also gone through difficult moments in her life, felt a special connection with Antonio Banderas's account.

It's no wonder, as she herself suffered a great loss in her youth. It was the death of her boyfriend, actor John Cazale, who died at 42 from lung cancer. That tragedy marked her career and personal life indelibly.

The Heart Attack That Transformed Antonio Banderas's Career

Since that event, Antonio Banderas has moved forward with a renewed career, as his way of acting has changed. "Feeling that you no longer have to prove anything, that you don't have to go to what Almodóvar calls 'wet emotions.' You don't have to go that far," he reflected.

The impact of that episode was reflected in his work. Movies like Pain and Glory or his performance in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish were nourished by that new vision the actor developed after facing death. "Without the heart attack, I couldn't have done, for example, Pain and Glory," he stated with conviction.

The meeting between Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep demonstrates that the most difficult experiences can become a source of inspiration. Cinema, like life, is full of moments that transform us. How will this vision continue to impact the actor's career?