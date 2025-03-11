Ana de Armas Reappears: In Paris, Without Tom Cruise and with a Huge News

After all the controversy surrounding Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise, the actress has reappeared at Paris Fashion Week completely alone. A moment in which a huge piece of news related to her successful professional career has been revealed.

Since February 14, these two Hollywood actors have become the center of attention. All because of the publication of some photographs of them having dinner together.

Despite the fact that, for some time, she has been in a romantic relationship with Manuel Anido, on Valentine's Day, Ana de Armas was seen with her colleague, Tom Cruise.

However, everything indicates that this scandal has not ended up affecting the young woman's professional career. Proof of this is the latest images that have emerged of her.

Ana de Armas has been seen in Paris, a city she has visited to enjoy the latest shows of its Fashion Week, including Louis Vuitton's.

Very smiling, the actress has reappeared far from her controversy with Tom Cruise, wearing a spectacular black dress with a white floral print from that fashion house.

However, what has attracted the most attention is the huge piece of news that has been revealed as a result of Ana de Armas's presence at the show. It has been confirmed that the young woman is one of the ambassadors of this well-known top-level brand.

Despite all the scandals that have formed around her, there is no doubt that Ana de Armas is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. So much so that several fashion and beauty brands are eager to work with her.

However, everything indicates that the young woman has opted for Louis Vuitton. During the latest show of this well-known French top-level fashion house, she appeared in one of their looks for this season.

However, as we have seen, Ana de Armas is not the only ambassador of that fashion brand. They have also decided to work with other well-known faces like Emma Stone and Sophie Turner.

This is not the first time the Cuban actress has worn one of Louis Vuitton's designs at some of the galas and events she has been invited to. Not to mention, during the Oscars, the young woman attended in a spectacular black dress with metallic tones and a halter neckline.

"I am very grateful to my amazing Louis Vuitton team for always taking care of me. I have so much respect and appreciation for you. I love you, guys," wrote Ana de Armas on her Instagram profile.

Additionally, that day, the actress also revealed another brand she has been collaborating with for some time: "Oscars night with Estée Lauder."