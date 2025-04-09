Shocking: Rocío Flores Confirms the Open Secret About Sofía Suescun and Her Family

Rocío Flores showed her most assertive side this Monday by sharing a post on social media questioning those who are capable of anything for money. While some believed that Antonio David Flores's daughter was questioning Olga Moreno, the truth is they were mistaken. Rocío herself clarified that one of the people she was referring to was none other than Sofía Suescun.

Rocío Carrasco's daughter quickly reacted to the doubts raised after her post. The influencer, first of all, made it clear that Olga Moreno is part of her circle. "Zero problems with Olga," she stated before mentioning Sofía Suescun's name.

| Mediaset

She then revealed that in her previous message she was thinking of two very specific names. Carmen Borrego, who "has sat on set to do therapy with her son for money." And, secondly, Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend, who hasn't hesitated to get paid for talking about the current situation with her mother Maite Galdeano.

Rocío Flores Questions Sofía Suescun for Being Capable of Anything for Money

David Flores's sister recalled that Sofía Suescun, over the years, "has dedicated herself to talking about me in the worst way."

The truth is that a long time ago Sofía Suescun made it clear that she sided with Rocío Carrasco in her conflict with her ex and her children. "It doesn't add up that she hasn't seen her mother for ten years and doesn't explain why," she said in a magazine referring to Rocío Flores.

Then, the one from Pamplona didn't hesitate to attack Antonio David Flores's daughter. "If Rocío told what really happened with her mother, she would be in a very bad place and it wouldn't interest anyone anymore," Suescun stated.

Since then, the current collaborator of Socialité has been very critical of Rocío Flores, even saying that "it's better for her to stay quiet." A very different stance from the one she has had with her mother. Let's remember that Suescun sat last summer on different sets to talk about Maite Galdeano for the corresponding fee.

Antonio David Flores's Daughter Ends the Controversy by Making Clear Who She Was Referring to in Her Post

"Time puts everyone in their place," wrote Rocío Jurado's granddaughter a few days ago on her Instagram profile. A story that unsettled many users and was followed by another even more evident message.

"Over the years, I've seen many things, one by one they spat upwards and it fell on them, with interest. All for money."

| Europa Press

Now it has finally become clear that Rocío was referring, in addition to Carmen Borrego, to Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend. "End of the controversy," Rocío concluded, leaving behind the speculations that arose after her post, which had so much impact.