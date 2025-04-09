Diego Arrabal Raises Alarms About Jordi González's Health Condition

Jordi González announced at the beginning of January that he was on leave after contracting an illness during his Christmas vacation in Colombia. Anne Igartiburu, his colleague on the TVE show D Corazón, explained that the Catalan wouldn't take long to return to television. However, it has now been Diego Arrabal who has alerted about the true state of the journalist's health.

The paparazzi explained to his followers that the public network's presenter only receives "very close" friends at his home. González, 63, is going through, according to the journalist, the worst moment of his life. The condition he has suffered has been significant and makes it impossible for him even to get out of bed.

| RTVE

While Arrabal didn't go into too many details as it is a health issue, the former Telecinco collaborator shared the existing concern in the communication world.

Diego Arrabal Warns About the Health Issue Keeping Jordi González Away from Television

However, it seems that this problem, far from being quickly solved, has become complicated. For this reason, Jordi González has had to extend his sick leave, worrying his followers, as reported by different media.

It all started after González's trip to South America at the end of the year, during which something happened that caused him to "no longer be the same person." Arrabal thus confirmed the information provided by Anne Igartiburu. According to the Andalusian, the public network, given the severity of his condition, doesn't currently count on the journalist.

The concern of his environment and colleagues is maximum. Jordi, who, according to Arrabal, has few enemies, is in the "most delicate and terrible moment of his life." In fact, there are media outlets that consider his television career over.

"It's hard for me to get used to the idea," expressed the YouTuber on his channel. Words that reveal the concern about the communicator's situation. Jordi González, who throughout his life has hosted numerous successful programs, is now kept away from the cameras for reasons beyond his control.

Arrabal Warns That the Presenter Might Be Going Through One of the Worst Moments of His Life

"We will be alert to his evolution," the Marbella native hinted, wishing the best for the communicator. "Maximum concern is not a gratuitous headline," insisted Diego Arrabal to his loyal followers. "This is as far as we can read," he concluded, making it clear that he holds a lot of information that can't be publicly shared in a medium.

The truth is that Jordi González himself contacted the show he works on days after his return from Latin America. "I'm sick. After fifteen days of vacation, I've caught a cold," he explained via a video call to his program D Corazón.

| RTVE

Then, the Barcelonan explained some of the symptoms he was experiencing. "I'm with back pain, sore throat, fever…" he explained. While he warned that he could join La 1's magazine in a week, the truth is that several months have passed, and the journalist is still on leave recovering.