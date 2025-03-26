Shocking: Leticia Requejo Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Able to Compete in 'Survivors'

Leticia Requejo has recently revealed the true reason why she is not one of the contestants in the current edition of Supervivientes. The journalist, currently a collaborator on TardeAR, explained that it was a person who prevented her from embarking on the mentioned reality show. "Ana Rosa told me she preferred I didn't go," Leticia Requejo hinted, confirming that it was the veteran journalist who had taken that idea out of her head.

Requejo, who joined in January 2018 as a writer and reporter for El Programa de Ana Rosa, still doesn't close the door to trying in future editions. "Not now, but in a few years..." she hinted, implying that the idea of participating in Supervivientes attracts her.

Leticia Requejo Explains the Reason She Hasn't Gone to Supervivientes

A few months ago, Leticia Requejo gave an interview in which she reviewed her beginnings at Telecinco. According to her testimony, it was difficult for her to adapt to being in front of the camera. "It seemed very different from the street," she stated about her previous work as a reporter.

Now, years after starting to work with Ana Rosa Quintana, Leticia acknowledges that it is an honor to work with her. "I am very grateful, she has always been a role model for me, I grew up at home watching her," she said very sincerely.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

Requejo doesn't forget that the presenter supported her from the very beginning. "There have been times when I could give information that colleagues doubted, and Ana Rosa always believed in me," she recalled.

After so many years together between both communicators, there is such a close bond that she even asks her for advice in the love field. "She tells me 'focus a little, you're 34 years old...'" she confessed in the mentioned conversation.

Leticia Requejo Maintains a Close Bond with Ana Rosa Quintana

It's no surprise, then, that the panelist has asked Ana Rosa's opinion about the possibility of traveling to Honduras. The advice she has given is that, at least for now, she should stay on land. We will have to wait to see if in the next edition Quintana considers it appropriate for Leticia Requejo to become a contestant on the mentioned reality show.

"She already knows me," she acknowledged, making it clear that after so many years and so many hours on set, there are few secrets between them. Such is the level of trust that Requejo even said that the presenter of El Programa de Ana Rosa will have to give her approval to a potential boyfriend.

| Europa Press

While waiting to know if she will later put on the Supervivientes jersey, for now, the journalist is in charge of narrating daily what happens in the reality show. Without mincing words, Leticia Requejo has already exposed more than one contestant who wanted to present a face to the audience while hiding who they really are.

We will see what happens when she has to experience that firsthand in a hostile environment with cameras watching her every move.