Urgent Statement From 'Survivors' About Koldo Royo: 'I Feel Very Sorry'

Koldo Royo and Montoya got into a heated argument during last Sunday's gala in front of the Survivors audience. The contestants of Telecinco's most famous reality show revealed their differences after several weeks of living together. However, Anita Wiliams's ex opened up to her. "It makes me very sad that something happens between me and Koldo," he admitted, later describing the chef as an "admirable" person.

"The Oracle points to Carmen, Koldo, and Montoya," Sandra Barneda declared. After these words, it became clear that the Andalusian doesn't fully trust Koldo. The famous Basque chef said something to Anita that prompted her to go looking for Montoya, causing both to break the program's rules to see each other.

Montoya also made it clear that he doesn't understand what Koldo has against his ex-partner. It was then that the former contestant of Temptation Island acknowledged that the Basque chef "is doing a great job in the competition."

Montoya Only Needed One Word to Define Koldo

Even so, what Montoya couldn't help but notice was how his ex-girlfriend was doing. "If I see Anita like this, telling me everything...," the Sevillian began, siding with his former girlfriend. Apparently, it's not the first time the Catalan has told Montoya that she feels singled out by Koldo, but also by the rest of the contestants on her beach.

As if that weren't enough, Montoya made everyone aware of the phrase Koldo said to him after the nomination. According to him, the chef told him "let's see who gets saved between the two of us" and suggested they have coffee soon. "I understand that being saved by people gives you a boost, but...," Montoya hinted.

Finally, the contestant explained that he empathizes with Anita because he sees her upset and crying. "I admire you, but I have to express my opinion and defend her," Montoya stated before asking, "What is your goal in treating Anita this way?"

Montoya Couldn't Help but Feel Upset About What Was Happening to Anita

Beyond this clash, it's worth highlighting the major argument that pitted Anita Williams against her group, especially with Koldo Royo. The Catalan and Laura Cuevas decided not to share two hot dogs with the rest of their teammates. Then Anita felt singled out by them and decided to run to the opposing team's beach.

The young woman shouted, showing her frustration and discomfort: "I'm getting really overwhelmed, I want to go home. I can't take it anymore," she declared. A demand that alarmed Montoya, who didn't hesitate to approach her and hug her.

A gesture that meant both were breaking the organization's rules, resulting in their confinement in a cage on Playa Furia. Thus, Montoya's attitude in coming to the rescue of his ex has brought them closer than ever.