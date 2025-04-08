Blow for Olga Moreno, Ex-Wife of Antonio David Flores: 'All for Money'

Olga Moreno had been away from television for a while since she was declared the winner of Survivors in 2021. Antonio David Flores's ex, after separating from the former civil guard, focused on her daughter Lola and her new partner, as well as her work as a designer. What Moreno didn't expect was that after her recent interview on ¡De Viernes!, it would be Rocío Flores who would send her a poisoned dart: "All for money," wrote the influencer on social media.

While Rocío Carrasco's eldest daughter decided to leave the public sphere to dedicate herself to the cosmetics sales business, the young woman sometimes can't help but speak out. Flores has exploded on social media, leaving a message for her father's former partner.

"Time puts everyone in their place..." could be read at the beginning of the post she left on her wall. "Over the years, I've seen many things, one by one they spat upwards and it fell on them, and with interest," Rocío stated.

Rocío Flores Condemns Olga Moreno for Her Latest Television Appearance

A message whose conclusion shows that there are those who are capable of anything in exchange for a certain amount of money.

While she doesn't explicitly mention Olga Moreno, many agree that Rocío Flores could be referring to her sister's mother.

The granddaughter of La Más Grande didn't like at all that Agustín Etienne's current partner said one day about her, "I'm not her mother, I'm her salvation." Moreover, it hurts Rocío that Olga gets paid for going to Telecinco, the network that wrongfully dismissed her father.

Meanwhile, Olga, who rebuilt her romantic life alongside her former manager, hasn't spoken out after Rocío Flores's message.

Rocío Carrasco's Daughter Didn't Like That Her Father's Ex Appeared on Telecinco

The Andalusian had the chance to repeat the survival experience last year in another reality show on the same network. Moreno headed to Honduras as a contestant on Survivors: All Stars a few days after her mother's passing.

After her expulsion, two weeks after the start of the reality show, Antonio David Flores's ex returned to a television set on February 28. The Andalusian faced questions from the collaborators of ¡De Viernes!, who wanted to know if she kept any kind of relationship with her ex-partner's children. However, the guest was evasive and didn't want to give details about anything related to her daughter's father.

"I'm here to talk about right now, about these past eight months," she said to justify herself. And she added: "I had a really bad time, yes, but I've gotten through it, and what's past is past."