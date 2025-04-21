Urgent Statement from Patricia Montero About Her Marriage to Álex Adróver

Through social media, Patricia Montero has issued a new statement about her marriage to Álex Adrover. In it, the businesswoman and actress has revealed what she thinks about one of the latest conflicts her husband has experienced within Survivors 2025.

The gala last Thursday, April 17, was undoubtedly one of the most intense to date, all due to the change of location that the contestants experienced. A decision followed by the corresponding leader of the week challenge.

In it, Pelayo Díaz emerged as the leader of Playa Furia, and Álex Adrover did the same in Playa Calma. Then came the nominations, although this time, the former residents of Playa Misterio could not be chosen.

As a leader, Patricia Montero's husband had the privilege of directly nominating one of his teammates. Finally, after a few seconds of reflection, he chose Koldo, arguing that his decision was based solely on the goal of advancing with the group.

In this gala, Álex Adrover made it very clear that he was far from being that "furniture" some label him as. However, it was the previous week when he showed his strong character after being nominated by Anita, a moment when he received public support from his wife.

Through Instagram stories, Patricia Montero didn't hesitate to publicly support her husband after the problem he had with Anita.

Patricia Montero Issues a Statement Through Her Social Media About Álex Adrover: "Proud of You, My Love"

When Anita nominated Álex Adrover on April 10, the actor didn't hesitate to respond firmly, making it clear that it didn't affect him in the slightest. "I'm super happy that I was nominated by who nominated me. I was nominated for having manners and education, so welcome it is!" he stated ironically.

Additionally, Patricia Montero's husband took the opportunity to reveal to the audience the great tension that has been caused in recent weeks with her on his beach. Words that were well received by Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, so much so that he didn't hesitate to show his support.

"It's hard to be without eating and being here is already tough... So it's not fair that we have a teammate next to us disrespecting us in this way," said Álex Adrover, referring to Anita's complicated behavior.

Shortly after this moment, Patricia Montero didn't hesitate to join Escassi's defense and publicly support her husband through social media. "It can be said louder, but not clearer," the actress began explaining on Instagram.

"Proud of you, my love... You went to this show to truly survive, not to put on a show. And that's not shouting or seeking cameras; it's fishing, collaborating, keeping the fire while others sleep, and hugging those who need it. That's respect, humility, and top-level survival."