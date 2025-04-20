Impact in America After What Happened With Princess Leonor: There's No Turning Back

Princess Leonor embarked last January on the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. During these months, the young woman and the rest of her midshipmen companions are carrying out the training cruise with which they visit several countries across the ocean. Now, three months after setting sail from Cádiz, the prominence of the heiress has crossed borders, especially in America.

A fact that has become visible at each of the stops the ship has made on the mentioned continent. Leonor's presence is much talked about in each of the ports where she has set foot on land. After stopping in Santa Cruz and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Elcano spent three weeks sailing without setting foot on land.

The Media Spotlight Follows Leonor Far from Spain

What the daughter of the Kings didn't expect was the reception she would find on the other side of the Atlantic. After her visit to Brazil, where she enjoyed a samba performance at Praça das Artes, she faced a headline that hasn't been confirmed yet. Then the rumor arose that she had been "caught" kissing a companion.

Days later, the emeritus's granddaughter saw her photo in a bikini published on the cover of a magazine. The young woman was enjoying a beach day with her companions in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, when she was immortalized.

Then, media from all over the world echoed images that few expected to see printed. The fact that photos of Leonor were also published in Germany or the United Kingdom shows that, beyond our borders, media interest in the heiress exists.

It is also worth highlighting the images captured inside a shopping center in Punta Arenas, Chile. Then a video of Princess Leonor, recorded by the security cameras of the premises, was leaked to the media. In response to these events, the Royal House quickly reacted by reporting to the Chilean police the illegal obtaining and dissemination of images of King Felipe's eldest daughter.

Like it or not, Leonor is discovering on this trip that the interest in her exists thousands of miles from Spain. Meanwhile, it is evident that every time she sets foot on land, she is exposed to being photographed.

Princess Leonor Is Aware of the Interest in Her Beyond Our Borders

When the princess embarked on Elcano, she did so to complete her military training. In the middle of her journey at sea, the young woman is aware that many people want to know all the details about her life and herself.

It is a fact that there is great anticipation to see Princess Leonor aboard Elcano. For that reason, each of her stops has a great following by the press, not only Spanish but also European and American.

The Princess of Asturias has been seen aboard the ship climbing masts, holding sails, and doing deck tasks. All of them are images that give visibility to a future queen committed to the task that will be entrusted to her.