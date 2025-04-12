Urgent Statement from Marta López Álamo About Kiko Matamoros: 'Ahí Os Quedáis'

Marta López Álamo attended the Cerawards 2025 ceremony last week. An occasion where Kiko Matamoros's wife answered reporters' questions about the rumors of a crisis in the couple. The young woman, after making it clear that everything is fine with the collaborator, dropped an unsettling phrase: "When I go to live abroad, I say, there you stay."

The model claimed to be "super happy" with her husband; however, she didn't want to answer any questions related to Makoke. After six years with the panelist, she made it clear that she didn't feel like talking about her husband's previous partner.

Even so, she hinted that if she spoke, she could tell many things: "To not say everything, I won't speak. So, bye!" she said, implying that she keeps a lot to herself. Faced with the reporter's insistence, Marta opened the door to possibly sharing what she keeps quiet someday: "Maybe everything will swell up, like, I say, well, that's it."

Marta López Álamo Hints Whether She Is Willing to Talk About Makoke, Her Husband's Ex

"I'm worth more for what I keep quiet than for what I say. Much more. But well, that's it," Marta said, referring to Makoke without naming her.

Although she hasn't wanted to give more explanations about what she thinks of Kiko's ex, López Álamo seemed somewhat tired of the speculations regarding her marriage. "I don't care, honestly, what people always say about me," she said, then recalled when some questioned her relationship due to the age difference.

"I don't care; it's not going to affect me something that I know isn't true. I have things very clear," the Granada native stated.

Curiously, a year ago, the model, upon hearing Makoke's name, preferred to change the subject and not comment on any issue related to Kiko Matamoros's ex-wife. Marta claimed she didn't even want to name the Survivors contestant.

"I've never done it, and I'm not going to do it," Marta López Álamo replied bluntly about Anita Matamoros's mother. A stance that now, twelve months later, seems to have been reconsidered. Although she hasn't wanted to comment directly on Makoke, Marta has now hinted that she doesn't rule out talking about her in the future.

The Model Has Denied That There Is a Crisis in Her Relationship with Kiko Matamoros

Meanwhile, Marta and Kiko continue with their relationship, making it clear that there is no crisis in the couple. Proof of this is the recent post in which the Andalusian answers her followers explaining how she feels next to her husband.

One of her loyal followers asked if the age difference ever affected her. Marta, in her stories, made it clear that if there's something that has worried her, it's the fact of being exposed for being married to someone well-known.

"My husband is extraordinary," Marta has stated. Words with which she puts to rest any hint of doubt about whether she is happy or not next to the collaborator.