Urgent Statement From María 'la Jerezana' About José María Almoguera: 'i Think...'

María 'La Jerezana' shared a statement last night in which she spoke about her relationship with José María Almoguera, which surprised the audience. Carmen Borrego's son took advantage of his time in Guadalix to open up about his romance, sharing his doubts about the future with the Andalusian. "I think what he said is great," María expressed, showing her agreement with Almoguera's words.

José María, who has bad memories of his wedding with Paola, made it clear that he is not willing to repeat the same mistakes. Therefore, he ruled out the possibility of getting married again and becoming a father with María 'La Jerezana'. Despite this stance, the former contestant shared her point of view, stating that although she would like to get married, she respects José María's decision.

María 'La Jerezana' Reacts to José María Almoguera's Words

José María Almoguera and María 'La Jerezana' eagerly await their reunion after the Andalusian's expulsion. During the weeks they have been apart, Almoguera has had to learn to live with her absence inside GH Dúo. Her memory has been present at every moment and last night José María surprised everyone by talking about his future with her.

María Teresa's grandson made it clear that he doesn't consider the possibility of getting married again or becoming a father again. "Because I don't have a stable relationship," he commented, explaining his stance on the reason that prevents him from thinking about a future together. On the set, María listened alertly to Almoguera and, far from being upset, issued a statement affirming that "I think what he said is great."

The time without María has been an opportunity for José María to reflect on their relationship and their future. The days have not been easy without her company and even the former contestant had to intervene to encourage him. However, Almoguera has preferred not to rush and let time determine the course of their love story.

"Right now I wouldn't get married, I've already been married, I don't have to get married again," José María explained. Carmen's son emphasized that he doesn't consider it necessary to go through the altar again and doesn't plan to do so with María.

In his opinion, marriage can harm relationships and he doesn't want to make the same mistake he made with Paola Olmedo. He also revealed that, for now, he has no plans to become a father again, although he doesn't close that door completely. "If I see that things continue and that it has a future, I would consider having a child if she wanted," he added.

María 'La Jerezana' Sides with José María Almoguera

María 'La Jerezana' showed an understanding attitude when hearing these words on the set. Far from feeling upset, she agreed with Almoguera's future plans and stated that she hasn't thought about having a child together either. "Right now I don't want to have a child either," she explained.

With a smile, María chose to side with José María and let time define the future of their relationship. Despite Almoguera's firm stance, she continues to wait for him outside to see if their relationship has a future beyond GH Dúo.

"First I want to get to know him outside," she commented, adding that she feels "overwhelmed" by the relationship and that the best thing is to "wait for him to come out." Although she showed complete understanding for José María's position, María also admitted a possible point of conflict in their relationship. She does intend to get married someday, something he has made clear he is not willing to do.

We will have to wait for the couple to reunite outside the house to determine if their relationship really has a future. For now, both have openly expressed their positions and it will be time that strengthens or dissolves their love story.