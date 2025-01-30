Urgent statement from Amor Romeira about Anabel Pantoja and the judge: 'It's very serious'

The Court of Instruction Number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has opened an investigation against Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez. The reason has been an alleged child abuse offense. Now, Amor Romeira has issued an urgent statement about Anabel Pantoja confessing that what is being said about the influencer: "It's very serious."

The case was initiated on January 21 following the hospitalization of her daughter. The minor was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. Her admission took place on January 11 and she remained in the center until the 27th of the same month.

The case has caused a great media stir, the news has made headlines in various media outlets. Social media has been filled with comments and speculations. In light of this situation, Amor Romeira has decided to speak out, the influencer and close friend of Anabel Pantoja has shared an urgent statement on her social media.

Amor Romeira's urgent statement about Anabel Pantoja

"Today was being a wonderful day. I was in the studio recording the voices for the songs I was missing from the show Amor a la mexicana. But suddenly, the phone rang, it left me in shock and it started ringing and ringing and ringing," Amor Romeira confessed on her social media.

The collaborator explained that she received a barrage of calls. Journalists and media outlets tried to get her version of the case. However, she preferred to stay out of it.

"I understand the work of my press colleagues, but it's a very serious matter and it doesn't concern me. The only thing I'm going to say is that Anabel is neither more nor less than anyone else. Protocols are activated for everyone," she assured.

Additionally, Amor Romeira wanted to clarify the judicial situation. "Obviously, they have appeared before the judge. He hasn't taken precautionary measures against either of them and their daughter is with them at home," she confirmed.

Amor Romeira asks for respect for Anabel Pantoja's situation

She has asked for respect in the delicate situation: "A little respect, stop fueling the news with the headline 'alleged child abuse.' It's unpleasant. And it's not fair for parents who have gone through the worst nightmare of their lives with their daughter," Amor Romeira expressed with indignation.

The influencer also recalled the recent birth of Anabel Pantoja. "Have a little consideration, Anabel only gave birth 50 days ago. It's a horror everything that's being written and said, a little tact," she concluded.

With these statements, Amor Romeira wanted to close the matter. She confirmed that the judge hasn't imposed precautionary measures. She assured that little Alma is with her mother at home and has called for moderation in the handling of the information.