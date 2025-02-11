Urgent Statement from Kiko Hernández About What Happened Between Rocío Flores and the Judge

In today's episode of Ni que Fuéramos, Kiko Hernández surprised the audience with an important announcement. The collaborator received a special segment on the show to share the truth about a matter that has kept him tense for years. Kiko Hernández confirmed on the show the latest developments between Rocío Flores and the judge.

"I've had a burden on my mind for years due to a criminal complaint in which I was facing two and a half years in prison and 120,000 euros," Hernández explained. According to him, there have been several attempts at a trial, but they could never be held. "Either the party didn't show up, or a witness was missing..." he detailed.

Last Friday, the trial finally took place. "Even in September of last year, they tried to seize the 120,000 euros so the court would have them in deposit. I refused, and the court accepted it," he recounted.

Kiko Hernández's Statement on What Happened Between Rocío Flores and the Judge

The trial was held at ten in the morning, and Kiko Hernández attended with the feeling that he had lost everything. "The judge told me that the verdict would be on Monday," he added.

The surprise came today. "The verdict was because the person suing me was Rocío Flores, the daughter of Antonio David Flores," he revealed.

However, the justice system ruled in his favor. "Today the judge sided with me, and I am acquitted of all the charges this lady filed against me," Kiko Hernández stated with evident relief.

Kiko Hernández Confirms Live That He Has Won the Trial Against Rocío Flores

Kiko Hernández has assured that he feels completely liberated after this judicial resolution. Additionally, he reported that it will be Rocío Flores who must cover the costs of the process. "By the way, 'pega madre' is a generic term according to the verdict," he pointed out.

Kiko Hernández is happy to have lifted this weight off his shoulders after two years of battling Rocío Flores in court. It seems that the television collaborator is in one of the happiest stages of his life.

His program colleagues reacted enthusiastically to the news. They all congratulated him and celebrated this positive outcome with him. In an emotional tone, Hernández thanked the support he received and expressed his joy at finally closing this chapter of his life.