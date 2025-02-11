Prince Harry Confirms the Latest News About His Mother Diana of Wales

Despite 27 years having passed since Princess Diana's tragic death, her memory remains alive in the British royal family, especially among her children. Prince Harry, who carries forward his mother's legacy, recently shared a touching conversation with his son Archie, who asked to see videos and photos of Diana. This revelation took place during the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where the prince took the opportunity to talk about his mother's importance in his family's life.

Archie's Request About "Grandma Diana"

Harry commented: "Archie asked me about landmines. Then, interestingly, it gave me the opportunity to talk about my mother, his grandmother." Thus, he shared with the audience how, spontaneously, Archie showed interest in seeing photos of his grandmother walking through a minefield in Angola. "He wanted to see photos of his Grandma Diana walking through a minefield," he explained, surprising the prince with the depth of the conversation.

This moment, which was revealing for Harry, also allowed his son to learn about an important episode of Diana's humanitarian legacy. The images of her walking among mines were part of the work Diana did in her lifetime, which Archie is now beginning to understand.

Diana's Legacy and the Connection with Her Son

Prince Harry recalled his own experience in Angola, where, like Diana, he walked through a minefield in 2019. "It has been very emotional retracing my mother's steps," Harry commented, highlighting how the place has changed from being a dangerous area to a thriving, mine-free community. For him, it was a moment of great emotional weight, as he could see firsthand the transformation of a place his mother visited.

Harry also remembered how he felt his mother's presence during this process. "It's almost as if she did her part with my brother and now she's helping me settle myself," he reflected. "She looks after us," he concluded, explaining how he feels Diana's support in his life and in his role as a father.

Diana's Influence on the Family

Although Archie is young, his curiosity about his "Grandma Diana" shows the lasting impact of her legacy on the royal family. During an interview in 2022, Harry had already mentioned how he explained to Archie who Diana was, showing him photos and sharing stories about her. "It's Grandma Diana, and we have a couple of photos at home," Harry commented, making it clear that the bond with the princess is felt in their daily lives.