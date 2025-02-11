They Reveal New Details About Harry and Meghan's Story: They Give Goosebumps

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been seen by many as a love story that seemed destined. Over the years, both they and those who know them have highlighted how certain factors and important moments have united their destinies in an almost magical way. From Meghan's first meeting with the royal family to the role of some key people in their lives, it seems the universe brought them together for a reason. Now, after eight years of relationship and two children together, all the details of the relationship are known.

A First Meeting Full of Signs

In the summer of 2016, Meghan Markle arrived in London to promote the new season of the series Suits and attend Wimbledon events. There, she crossed paths with Violet von Westenholz, a close friend of the royal family, who would be essential in the connection between Meghan and Harry. Violet had known Harry since his adolescence and, thanks to her work at Ralph Lauren, organized several events in which Meghan was involved. The connection between them seemed written, as they not only shared common interests but also a network of relationships that facilitated their meeting.

| Europa Press

The Video That Changed Everything

While Meghan was in London, Harry, exhausted by failed dates and looking for something serious, came across a video of her on Instagram. The image of Meghan, appearing happy and radiant, left such a strong impression on Harry that, as he recounts in his book Spare, it was like a "punch to the throat." "I had never seen someone so beautiful," the prince said about that moment. After this impact, Harry approached Violet to get more information about Meghan, marking the beginning of their connection.

The prince recounts that after seeing Meghan's 'angelic face' repeatedly in the post, he contacted Violet von Westenholz. "I sent a message to Violet: 'Who is that woman?'" Harry asked, completely fascinated, to his friend. Violet, who acted as a matchmaker, put the prince and the actress in touch, and they began to communicate.

| Sussex.com

The Magic of a First Message

The conversation flowed quickly, and they both felt an instant chemistry, so they decided to meet in person, and soon the romance began to blossom. Although things were discreet at first, their relationship grew naturally. For Harry, who had had some failed relationships in the past, meeting Meghan was like a breath of fresh air. He finally felt he had found what he had been looking for.

The coincidence of both being in the same place at the right time was not accidental. For many, Harry and Meghan's story demonstrates how sometimes the pieces fit at the perfect moment, as if everything was designed for their paths to cross. In fact, the prince himself stated in his engagement interview in November 2017 that "the stars were aligned" when they met.