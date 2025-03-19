Urgent Statement from Jacobo Ostos and His Mother, Mari Ángeles Grajal: 'A Judge Will Decide'

Weeks after the last major family controversy they starred in, Jacobo Ostos and his mother, Mari Ángeles Grajal, have issued an urgent statement related to Jaime Ostos Jr. "A judge will decide to see if he tells the truth or lies," the DJ has assured.

It was in mid-February when all the alarms went off again around this media-savvy family. All because of the big fight in which the sons of bullfighter Jaime Ostos got involved.

| Mediaset

As it became known at that time, Jacobo Ostos was involved in a heated argument with his brother in the middle of the street and at the doors of an important bullfighting event. The fight was recorded by a passerby.

However, days after this information became public, Mari Ángeles Grajal's son did not hesitate to assure that his brother Jaime showed up at this event to "provoke." "He has threatened my mother, he said he is going to kill her," the young man assured.

Meanwhile, the bullfighter's eldest son shared his version of the events on ¡De Viernes!: "I don't have time to struggle with him... He punches me, takes my phones, and throws them in my face."

| Europa Press

Now, while waiting to know the end of this story, Jacobo Ostos reappeared this Tuesday, March 18, in Madrid. All to be by the side of his mother, Mari Ángeles Grajal, during the presentation of her book Jaime Ostos, Sin Filtros.

As expected, the media attending the event did not want to miss the opportunity to ask the DJ about the latest confrontation he had with his brother.

Jacobo Ostos and Mari Ángeles Grajal Issue a Statement About Jaime Ostos Jr.: "A Judge Will Decide If He Tells the Truth"

During the presentation of the book that Mari Ángeles Grajal has written with bullfighter Jaime Ostos, her son Jacobo Ostos has managed to become the center of attention.

| Atresmedia

The young man did not think twice about remembering his brother at this important moment for his mother. So much so that he even wanted to send a clear message through the media:

"I am very calm and very happy with the presentation. So no, the event is going to be wonderful, my mother is going to be great, and everything is fantastic. Those who need to be here are here, and I don't miss anyone," he said.

Additionally, Jacobo Ostos has assured that he is a "very cheerful" person. "They say I am very impulsive, but if I am very nice, it's better for me to laugh, right?" added Mari Ángeles Grajal's son.

At this moment, the young man has made it clear that he is "very calm" and fully trusts in Justice: "I suppose Justice will move forward, and then, well, a judge will decide." "Look how calm I am. A judge will decide to see if he tells the truth or lies," he concluded.