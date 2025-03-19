Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Reveal What Has Happened With Their Children in Australia

Not only Spain is immersed in a constant rain that is lasting longer than desired. In other parts of the world, they are also struggling against the rainstorm. Just ask Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who have shared the bad weather happening in Australia.

Far from staying indoors, the actor couple has surprised with what they have done with their children: making outdoor plans. Despite the inclement weather, the couple has found creative and fun ways for their children to enjoy this experience.

| Europa Press

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Surprise with a Last-Minute Update About Their Children

In recent days, Australia has witnessed an intense rainstorm affecting various regions, including Byron Bay, where Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth reside with their three children. Despite the storm, the couple has taken advantage of this situation and confessed what they have done with their children: taking them outside.

Instead of staying at home, they have opted for outdoor activities that have turned the rain into an opportunity for fun. In videos shared by Elsa, the twins, Sasha and Tristan, are seen using surfboards to slide across the waterlogged grounds. Elsa and Chris's daughter, India Rose, who has recently chosen to stay on the sidelines, also participated in the outdoor activities.

| Instagram, @elsapataky

The family took advantage of the rain to transform their home into an improvised adventure park. They created natural slides in the garden, sliding down the wet grass and jumping in the formed puddles. "Finding happiness even with bad weather, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade!" Pataky stated.

Elsa and Chris have cultivated a deep connection with nature in their children, encouraging them to explore and enjoy their surroundings. These outdoor activities not only allow them to have fun but also teach them to make the most of adverse circumstances positively.

For the actors' children, it has been a unique experience where they haven't stopped laughing and playing. Additionally, they have sparked creativity in finding the best way to continue enjoying themselves.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Enjoy the Rainstorm in Australia

Elsa and Chris have instilled in their children a love for nature, encouraging them to explore and fully enjoy their surroundings. The family lives in Byron Bay, a privileged place for practicing sports and outdoor activities constantly.

The connection with nature is essential for their children's education, who actively participate in various disciplines, such as surfing or hiking. Chris Hemsworth often takes his children to explore the local fauna and flora. Elsa also takes advantage of any occasion for her children to exercise while engaging in any daily activity.

| Instagram, @elsapataky

For example, a few days ago, the actress shared how she joined her children to school, enjoying a bike ride along the beach. A perfect occasion to combine a healthy lifestyle with daily obligations and respect for the environment.

Thus, in the face of the heavy rainstorm, Elsa and Chris saw an opportunity to enjoy nature instead of an inconvenience. Being able to adapt to any situation and, moreover, enjoy it, is one of the couple's priorities.

The three children learned to enjoy the storm through outdoor games and shared a family moment. A great lesson that even Elsa has managed to take advantage of by exercising despite the bad weather. "Not even the wind can stop me from training," she wrote, ready to work out.