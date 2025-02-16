Urgent Statement from Iker Jiménez, Host of 'Cuarto Milenio': 'We've Lost'

Iker Jiménez doesn't usually share details of his private life on social media, he prefers discretion. However, in recent hours, he has surprised his followers with an unexpected post. Iker Jiménez has written a brief, direct, and forceful message after confessing that: "We lost".

"We lost in the last minute," confessed the host of Cuarto Milenio. He wasn't talking about his show or any paranormal phenomenon. He was referring to a soccer match played with friends and not only that, he also acknowledged his own performance in the match.

| Mediaset

"I played terribly and missed three goals," he admitted, without mincing words, statements that triggered an immediate reaction from his followers. Many took his confession with humor, although others sent him messages of encouragement. But that wasn't all.

Urgent Statement from Iker Jiménez, Host of Cuarto Milenio

Along with his statement, Iker Jiménez shared a shocking image. In the photograph, his leg can be seen with an open wound, where the blood is visible. He hasn't explained how it happened exactly, he just added: "They left me this gift".

Despite the blow and the poor result in the match, the host made one thing clear. His love for soccer remains intact: "However. I like soccer," he concluded firmly, a phrase that shows this incident won't change his passion for the sport.

| @navedelmisterio, Instagram

Social media didn't take long to react, their spontaneity caused a wave of messages. Some of support and others of laughter and complicity. His way of recounting what happened has won over his followers.

Iker Jiménez Receives Support from His Followers

It's not common to see Iker Jiménez sharing these personal moments. That's why this statement has drawn so much attention. He has shown a different side of the host: More approachable, more human and above all, more of a soccer fan.

Some followers joked about his performance on the field, although most sent him messages of encouragement for his defeat. And many wished him a speedy recovery for his leg issue.

| Cuatro

The host has replied to some messages. With his characteristic ironic tone, he assured that he will play again. Although he admits he needs to train more.

This incident won't change his passion for soccer. Nor his way of sharing with his followers. Iker Jiménez has demonstrated, once again, that he is a born communicator, even when it comes to a simple match among friends.