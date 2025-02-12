No One Expected What Marisa Martín-Blázquez Has Said About Antonio Montero: 'He Has…'

Marisa Martín-Blázquez has attended TardeAR to talk about the episode that Antonio Montero has confessed exclusively. An episode that marked him forever and that he recounted on yesterday's program. Marisa Martín-Blázquez today surprised everyone with an unexpected confession about Antonio Montero: "He has a so-so memory."

The collaborator revealed yesterday that he suffered harassment in the late 80s. The journalist stated that it happened at a public event while he was working as a reporter. Antonio Montero insisted that it is an episode that still affects him.

Everything happened in 1988, approximately. Antonio Montero recounted that he traveled to the Canary Islands to cover a Bertín Osborne event. It was a famous public relations person who invited him.

The Episode of Antonio Montero That Has Shocked Marisa Martín-Blázquez

When he arrived at the hotel, he was informed that there were problems with the rooms. They proposed that he share a room with that person. He accepted without giving it much importance.

Once inside, he went to the terrace. When he turned around, he saw that the man was completely naked. He decided to leave.

After returning from the event, he found the beds together. He separated them and went to bed without thinking too much about it. But during the night, he woke up with a strange sensation.

"I woke up feeling like I had a bug on my back," Montero recounted on TardeAR. When he turned around, he discovered the naked man caressing him. Antonio Montero remembers it as a trauma.

Nobody Expected What Marisa Martín-Blázquez Has Confessed About Antonio Montero

On today's program, Marisa Martín-Blázquez spoke about what happened. She confessed that she already knew this story. "It caught my attention because I knew about it since it happened. I think he empathized with Fabiola's testimony, and that stirred him," Marisa explained.

Antonio Montero told her and also his siblings. He didn't make it public at the time to avoid discrediting the person. But what nobody expected was her next confession.

"He has a so-so memory," Marisa assured live. She revealed that he has forgotten details about the episode like: "He told me that he got directly into bed with him." And Marisa Martín-Blázquez has recounted everything she knows about Antonio Montero's testimony, adding that the man: "Was twice Antonio Montero's age."

Her words have surprised everyone. Antonio Montero's story has shocked. His testimony has moved the audience, and Marisa's words have caused a great stir.