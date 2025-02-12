Paloma García-Pelayo Takes a Turn in Anabel Pantoja's Case After Her Exclusive: 'There Is No…'

The case of Anabel Pantoja has taken a new turn in recent hours. On the program Y ahora Sonsoles, the progress of the investigation has been discussed. Paloma García-Pelayo has given an exclusive on the program that has surprised many after confessing that: "There is no charge."

This morning it was reported that both Anabel and David have been formally charged. The charge came after their daughter had to be hospitalized at just 50 days (50 días) old. The news was broken by journalist Antonio Rossi this Wednesday.

| Antena 3

However, Paloma García-Pelayo has revealed new information on the program. The journalist has stated live that “there is still no charge or accusation of any kind.” Her statements have completely changed the perception of the case.

Paloma García-Pelayo Turns the Anabel Pantoja Case Around

Meanwhile, Fran Fajardo, a court journalist at Canarias 7, has confirmed that the charge currently against Anabel and David is for child abuse. “Only the classification is missing,” he explained in his intervention.

One of the most controversial aspects of the case has been the review of security footage. Paloma García-Pelayo has pointed out a key detail: "The windows of Anabel and David's cars are not entirely transparent. They are not translucent."

| Antena 3

"The cameras don't point at the car," Paloma confessed. This circumstance has raised doubts about what really happened inside the vehicle.

According to the journalist, the security cameras have verified that the couple was at the shopping center. They have also confirmed that they were parked in the second row and that Anabel got out of the car.

Paloma García-Pelayo Has Given All the Details She Has About the Anabel Pantoja Investigation Live

Additionally, the timing coincides with the journey to the private clinic. However, it has not been possible to determine what happened inside the car.

| Antena 3

This information is crucial because it has not yet been possible to accurately classify the crime that Anabel and David might have committed. Uncertainty persists. The justice system still needs to determine what type of accusation they face in the future.

The case remains open and investigations continue. The coming days will be key to clarifying the facts. Meanwhile, the public remains expectant for any new developments that may arise.

It is expected that in the coming hours the authorities may provide more information. The couple's lawyers could make statements in defense of their clients. Anabel's family has not yet issued any official statement.