Cold Water Shock in 'Survivors' by Álvaro Muñoz Escassi: 'Shocking Things'

The gala last Tuesday of Supervivientes served to bring to light something that Álvaro Muñoz Escassi didn't expect. Makoke and Laura Cuevas were climbing the Bridge of Concord when she revealed information about María José Suárez's ex. "You've told me shocking things about Escassi to get him nominated," the contestant blurted to her opponent.

The Andalusian added: "If Escassi wants, when he gets out, I'll tell him because they're so shocking that I can't tell them here." With these words, Laura Cuevas exposed Makoke, who couldn't believe what she was hearing. Apparently, she had told her off-camera some things about her Supervivientes companion, badmouthing him to eliminate him from the contest.

| Mediaset

Makoke, far from staying silent in the face of these accusations, reacted to what she had just heard. "I think you're the most fake person in the world, and you join whoever's in the sun," she began saying to defend herself.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Becomes an Unintentional Protagonist of a Confrontation in Supervivientes

"You're a compulsive liar," added the television collaborator. Cuevas, meanwhile, replied to Makoke, whom she also called a liar.

"I thought we were starting to be friends, and when I saw how you were navigating talking about Escassi that way, I took a step back. Because I don't want people like that in my life," the woman from Cádiz concluded.

| Mediaset

However, Makoke didn't seem to give up, and it was then that she revealed everything she had done to help her survival companion. Words that didn't soften Cuevas, who insisted on what she had heard about the rider. "After the things you've said about Escassi, nothing about being friends," the contestant repeated.

Minutes later, and after a commercial break, Makoke took the floor to clarify what she had commented about her companion. "I worked in Así es la vida in winter, and Escassi has had a very shocking episode in his life, and I received many insinuations..." acknowledged Kiko Matamoros's ex.

Makoke Insisted That What She Told About Escassi Was Known by Many Other Collaborators

She then clarified that what she had shared with Laura Cuevas on the beach was everything that had been told to her, as well as to other television collaborators.

Nevertheless, Makoke assured that she wanted to have a good relationship with her Supervivientes companion. "I want to get to know Escassi from scratch, and I haven't wanted that to harm me at all." A conciliatory stance that Laura Cuevas didn't seem to like at all.

| Mediaset

The survivor revealed that Makoke hadn't narrated an episode that had been told to her, but "several very ugly ones." Words that made it clear there was no possibility of understanding between them. Shortly after, it was known that Kiko Matamoros's ex was chosen to leave Playa Calma, a decision the woman from Málaga accepted with resignation.