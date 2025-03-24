Urgent Statement about Princess Leonor before Traveling to Peru Aboard the Elcano

The Royal House has issued an urgent statement about Princess Leonor, who continues her journey aboard Elcano. The recent leak of photos of the heiress in a shopping center in Punta Arenas, Chile, has caused a strong media stir. Therefore, before traveling to Peru, Zarzuela has shared a document warning anyone who violates Leonor's right to privacy.

The photos were taken by security cameras without the consent of the Royal House, prompting a strong condemnation from Zarzuela. In the official statement, it is announced that legal actions will be taken against those responsible for the dissemination of these images. All this comes amid the state of emergency in which Peru, Leonor's next destination, finds itself to curb the wave of crimes.

Official Statement of Princess Leonor Aboard Elcano

Elcano continues its route through the Pacific Ocean with Princess Leonor on board. After spending a few days in Chile, the brigantine has set course for Peru, its next destination, with arrival expected on April 18. The heiress's stop in Punta Arenas has not been without controversy due to some images of Leonor in a shopping center.

According to the Royal House, the leak of these photos represents a serious violation of Princess Leonor's privacy. She was engaged in a private activity in that shopping center, so the dissemination of these images seriously infringes on her privacy. Therefore, an official statement has been issued specifying legal actions against those who made them public.

The security personnel of the establishment, who provided the images to local media, have violated legal privacy regulations. The document specifies that such acts are not only illegal but also compromise the security of the royal family members.

The leak occurs at a delicate moment, as Leonor is undertaking her training cruise on the training ship Elcano. This makes her even more vulnerable, as she is much more exposed.

Additionally, the statement comes weeks before the heiress to the throne reaches her next destination: Peru. A country that on March 18 declared a state of emergency to curb the wave of crimes plaguing the territory. In this scenario, Leonor will set foot on solid ground under the watchful eye of Zarzuela.

Princess Leonor's Most Delicate Destination on Elcano

A week has passed since Peru decided to declare a state of emergency for a duration of 30 days. The state of emergency was declared on March 18 due to an increase in violence and organized crime in specific areas. The measure allows for the reinforcement of the Armed Forces and the National Police, with restrictions on free movement and public gatherings.

Although the situation is serious, the government assures that it will not affect official events or diplomatic visits, such as that of Princess Leonor. Elcano is expected to arrive at the port on April 18, the same day the state of emergency ends.

However, Peru's situation involves certain risks that must be managed appropriately. The main concern is the security of official movements. Also, ensuring that private outings made by Leonor and the rest of the midshipmen in the surroundings do not pose any risk.

Especially after the experience in Chile with the publication of the heiress's images in a shopping center. The Royal House doesn't want this incident to be repeated and, in addition to issuing a statement, is working jointly with the Peruvian government. In this regard, the organizers of the royal visit will ensure that all security measures in force at that time are respected.