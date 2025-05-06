Urgent Statement About King Felipe VI and Infanta Sofía: Everything Is Confirmed

Infanta Sofía reached adulthood last April 30 without the company of her loved ones. The young woman, who is in Wales finishing her high school studies, will not follow her sister's footsteps and will not receive any military training. Although the university career she will choose is still unknown, Sofía has expressed to her father her desire to keep a certain level of privacy and independence.

Two values she could achieve if she studies abroad and, therefore, far from the environment of the Palacio de la Zarzuela. However, this decision has caused some tension among the members of the Royal Family.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Kichigin

Specifically, King Felipe VI finds it more appropriate for his younger daughter to continue her education in Spain. A fact that would imply she could fulfill the institutional commitments of the Crown derived from her position in the line of succession.

Infanta Sofía Has Expressed Her Desire to Define Her Own Path

Thus, while the Princess of Asturias continues her preparation to become the head of the Armed Forces, Sofía's desire is different. The infanta wants to follow her own path, if possible in a country other than Spain, so as not to feel conditioned by royal expectations.

| Casa Real

Although King Felipe could not accompany his daughter on the day she reached adulthood, the monarch gifted her with a distinction of great historical significance. Infanta Sofía received the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic. An award given to those who favor Spain's relations with other countries or provide extraordinary civil services.

King Felipe Desires Infanta Sofía to Support the Royal Family's Message of Unity

Infanta Sofía will have a unique position within the Spanish monarchy. Being clear that her institutional path is not destined to occupy the throne held by her father, her role will be key. The younger daughter of the kings will support the Princess of Asturias and reinforce the monarchy's image of unity in official events.

Unlike her sister, Sofía will have more freedom to develop a professional career, but she will always be under public scrutiny. According to some experts, the young woman should have a comprehensive education that includes historical knowledge, protocol, languages, and communication skills. All of this will help her perform her duties efficiently, even though her institutional responsibility is less than Leonor's.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

While waiting to know the career she will finally start, as well as the university where she will pursue her studies, Sofía has already made her desire clear to her father. The infanta is aware of her place within the Royal Family, but she doesn't want that to mean she gives up being herself.