Nagore Robles Leaves Everyone in Shock by Confirming the Worst News About Kiko Hernández

Nagore Robles revealed last Saturday information involving her and Kiko Hernández. The TV personality disclosed on the show Al cielo con ella that it was the panelist who made her publicly confess her homosexuality.

"Kiko Hernández did it. Unbelievable!", confirmed Sandra Barneda's ex after being asked if being a lesbian had penalized her career. "A guy who had been in the closet for 50 years outs me," exclaimed the guest.

A phrase that sparked laughter from Henar Álvarez, the host of the mentioned public network show. The guest made a clear reference to Kiko Hernández, who came out in 2023 when his relationship with Fran Antón became known.

Nagore Robles Confirms Kiko Hernández Revealed Her Sexual Orientation Without Her Consent

Nagore made it clear that her sexual orientation hasn't harmed her work, although it has for others. Despite never feeling targeted for this reason, she did decide to release the identity of the person who put her sexuality in the spotlight.

According to Robles, it was Kiko Hernández who decided to turn this aspect of her life into a topic on Sálvame. A situation that occurred at a time when she hadn't yet discussed this with her family.

The collaborator remains for the LGBT community as "a lesbian reference without flamboyance" as she defines herself. Even so, when she first appeared on television as a participant in Gran Hermano, details about her sexual orientation were not known.

Currently, Nagore Robles is in a relationship with influencer Carla Flila. Robles, 42, is 16 years older than her partner. "Sometimes I feel like we're from very different generations," the Basque confessed.

Nagore Robles Saw Her Homosexuality Come to Light Before Talking to Her Family

However, despite the age difference, Nagore acknowledges that they are very well together. "The tranquility and ease is the closest thing to happiness I've ever found," she confessed.

Years ago, Nagore formed one of the most media-covered couples of the moment with Sandra Barneda. Six years in which both had no qualms about showing their love in public, breaking prejudices and becoming an example for other women.

Before starting her relationship with the Telecinco presenter, Nagore dated Sofía Cristo. A romance that was released on the reality show Acorralados on the same network. Bárbara Rey's daughter and Nagore Robles even announced they were getting married in 2012, however, this wedding never took place.

It is clear that Robles would have liked to announce her homosexuality herself. Now, many years after it came to light, the collaborator has recalled that it was Kiko Hernández who revealed this fact. A gesture not without irony considering he kept his sexual orientation a secret until shortly before his wedding.