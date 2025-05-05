No One Expected It: The Royal Family Confirms Princess Leonor's Open Secret

The Royal Family has decided to reveal what is really happening with Princess Leonor. A few days ago, a rumor emerged that the heir had contacted her parents to express her desire to leave the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. However, what has now come to light is that, far from abandoning her military training, Leonor is completely adapted to the ship, as well as integrated among her fellow midshipmen.

The images that the Royal Household has published show the princess's skill in the middle of the Ocean. The young woman, who departed from Cádiz on January 11, has formed a great team with her comrades.

| Europapress

The photographs that have been released so far show that the Princess of Asturias is comfortable in her role as a midshipman. The young woman, who is destined to be the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, is currently receiving military training that lasts three years. From the beginning, the daughter of the kings has shown a positive and committed attitude toward her education.

The Images with Which the Royal Household Confirms What Is Happening with Princess Leonor

Leonor has appeared performing the same exercises and maneuvers that the midshipmen do daily. Climbing the masts of the cruiser or holding onto the sails, the heir learns how to navigate with the sextant and, like her companions, is responsible for the maintenance and cleaning of the ship.

| Europa Press

Showing that she is not afraid of heights, the daughter of King Felipe VI appeared hanging from a mast more than 32 ft. (10 meters) high. Leonor has not escaped the risky exercises on the ship's four masts, one of the many maneuvers she faces on this journey. Without losing her smile at any time, Leonor has also been photographed with a sponge in hand cleaning the ship's deck.

Also sharing confidences with her companions during leisure time. Images that highlight that, beyond her commitment to the Crown, the young woman has perfectly adapted to her new life aboard the Elcano.

The Princess of Asturias Has Proven to Be Perfectly Adapted to Her Role as a Midshipman

The daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia has not wasted a moment during this training. Additionally, it should be noted that it has not all been study and maneuvers, as she is also having time for leisure and rest.

Since last Saturday, the heir to the Spanish throne and her companions have been in Panama City. A stop after which they will visit Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. New York will be the city where her journey ends and from which she will head back to Spain.

| Europa Press

A few weeks later, Princess Leonor will begin her third year of military training at the General Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia. It will be then when the heir, a second lieutenant student, receives training in the Air and Space Army.