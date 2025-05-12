URGENT: Kiko Hernández raises alarms by confirming the worst about Rosa Benito

The viewers of La familia de la tele witnessed a tense moment last Tuesday starring Rosa Benito. The ex-wife of Amador Mohedano, a participant in the new edition of MasterChef Celebrity, reacted in the worst way when she saw Torito, a reporter from the new show, approaching her live. A scene after which, according to Kiko Hernández, Rocío Jurado's sister-in-law received a warning.

The panelist explained hours later on Tentáculos that the TV personality, in addition to slapping the mentioned reporter, had insulted him afterward. "Then things calmed down," admitted Kiko, who then revealed that "there was a warning call to Rosa Benito."

Kiko Hernández reveals the warning Rosa Benito received after her slap

Fran Antón's husband questioned the attitude of the former Sálvame collaborator and companion of many members of the La Familia de la tele team. Hernández revealed that conversation in which Benito was warned that "the things of the past are past."

"Be careful with those things," continued the Madrilenian, making it clear to Rosa that at no time had they disrespected her, but only approached her with the intention of greeting her.

The truth is that the unexpected reaction of the Alicante native has been much commented on afterward. She herself took to her Instagram account to explain what happened. A post titled "resilience" accompanied by a photo of her smiling.

"I've gone through things that broke my soul, I heard words that tore me apart inside," her message began. She then expressed having felt great "betrayal" just when she needed it most. "I saw how they doubted me when I was most loyal," she continued.

However, according to her words, the Rosa of now shows "no grudges." And she claims to have "a heart still willing to love, to support, to be light where others only leave darkness." Finally, Chayo Mohedano's mother firmly stated that she has learned "to say no."

Amador Mohedano's ex showed the resentment she holds toward her former Sálvame colleagues

On the set of La 1, Belén Esteban couldn't help but react to what she had just witnessed. "I think we haven't said anything, that we've been polite. I think what she did was terrible," stated the one from Paracuellos, who didn't hide her displeasure with her former colleague.

Meanwhile, María Patiño went much further: "She wanted to play with the distance we have, and I think she wasn't up to the task," the Galician concluded. A day later, the presenter again referred to what happened live with Rosa Benito.

"It's the reflection of unsolved resentment," she pointed out. Words with which she insisted that Rocío Jurado's sister-in-law didn't know how to manage her feelings, taking out her anger on the least deserving.