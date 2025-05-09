María del Monte's secret confirmed after the investigation on Antonio Tejado

María del Monte experienced one of the most tense moments of her life a year and a half ago, when hooded individuals entered her home and looted the safe. A robbery after which the singer's nephew, Antonio Tejado, was accused of being the mastermind behind it. Now the Sevillian, who is trying to keep on with her life, enjoys the booth she owns at the April Fair.

A space where María welcomes friends and family throughout the week and where the party goes on until the early hours of the morning. The hostess enjoys offering her guests live music and improvised art.

María del Monte is a regular at the April Fair, as she shows year after year. An occasion where she always wears her best outfits and flamenco dresses.

A year ago María del Monte and her wife, Inmaculada Casal, despite the difficult time they were going through, wanted to show that their desire, above all, was to look to the future. "We're moving forward. Here to spend the afternoon with friends and enjoy the fair a bit, right? Don't forget that I sing sevillanas," the artist expressed with humor.

As she has done on other occasions, the singer arrived this Wednesday at the Real de la Feria in a horse-drawn carriage. Antonio Tejado's aunt appeared for the first time in six years dressed in flamenco attire. Dressed in an elegant classic-cut carnation red dress, the artist was accompanied by Carolina España, Minister of Finance of the Junta de Andalucía.

The media gathered there wanted to know how she was doing. A question to which María del Monte replied: "Fine, without going into details." A brief but forceful response that made it clear she didn't want to give further explanations.

It was notable that María del Monte was not accompanied by her partner of two decades. Inmaculada Casal, who hosts Andalucía del tarde on Canal Sur, will not be able to enjoy the Fair this year due to having recently undergone an appendectomy. "She is recovering well, otherwise, I wouldn't be here, but it's not the best place to come in her condition," the singer clarified.

Awaiting the judicial resolution regarding the robbery that took place at her house in 2023, María del Monte tries to move forward with her life. Meanwhile, the investigation into the assault on her chalet has been extended until August of this year, coinciding with the second anniversary of the robbery. A process in which the Judicial Police point to Antonio Tejado as the person who would have provided all the necessary information to the criminal group for the execution of the events.