URGENT: Alba Carrillo talks about her private life and leaves Feliciano López in shock

Alba Carrillo decided this week to open up to the audience, revealing the reason why her romantic relationships don't work. Feliciano López's ex joked at the beginning of her appearance on La familia de la tele by explaining that her disappointments are because men are "dumb." It was right after that, when more seriously, she acknowledged that the reason is that she gets tired.

"I get bored," she admitted, making it clear that this was the reason she can't have a lasting relationship. She then explained that she is impressed by men who "aren't basic."

Javi de Hoyos was in charge of interviewing his colleague on the sofa of the aforementioned Televisión Española show. A conversation in which the popular collaborator opened her heart like never before to explain what happens to her when she meets someone.

Very sincere, the Madrid native thus revealed the dynamic that prevents her from moving forward with her partners. "I have to dominate, if I don't dominate, I feel vulnerable," Carrillo stated.

Showing the naturalness with which she always presents herself, Alba admitted to having resorted to dating apps. "I made one one day because I had arranged to meet my ex and he didn't come. A crying fit..." she explained, revealing that she created a profile on a dating app.

However, it didn't work out well either because some men contacted her through Instagram informing her that "someone has stolen your identity." Although Fonsi Nieto's ex admitted with laughter what had happened to her, in reality, this situation caused her some frustration.

Although the TV personality confirmed that love doesn't always smile on her, she doesn't give up on taking everything with a sense of humor and keeps trying. It should be remembered that after breaking up with her last partner, Álex Coves, Carrillo hasn't been known to have a new boyfriend.

During the participation a few months ago of the Madrid native in the contest El Cazador Stars on La 1, stylist Cristina Rodríguez made a request.

"We are looking for a boyfriend for Alba Carrillo, he has to be a good person. We always think he should be tall, handsome, smart, have money, be gifted... No, he should be a good person," the designer stated.

The model, meanwhile, took these words with irony and showed her peculiar sense of humor. "As long as he breathes, I'm fine," she reacted, provoking laughter from the attendees.

Now, after Alba's recent statements, it's clear that Feliciano López's ex is somewhat more demanding with her partners.