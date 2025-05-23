Logo e-notícies EN
Isabel Pantoja with a serious expression in the foreground and Gema López in an inset with a look of displeasure.
The journalist hasn't held back when revealing what's happening with Isabel Pantoja | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Atresmedia
PEOPLE

Gema López stops 'Espejo Público' and announces the saddest news about Isabel Pantoja

Gema López interrupts 'Espejo Público' and reveals the most heartbreaking information about Isabel Pantoja

by

Pilar G. Álvarez

Gema López decided to take the step and revealed this week on Espejo Público information that doesn't put Isabel Pantoja in a good light. The journalist delved into the current situation that both the singer and her entourage are going through. "She doesn't act as a grandmother and, on top of that, she has gotten rid of all her pawns," stated the co-host of the aforementioned Antena 3 magazine.

The communicator's comment came after learning that Celeste, who for decades was a loyal collaborator of the singer, now feels disappointed. The president of the fan club of Kiko Rivera's mother became her right-hand woman.

Celeste Rodríguez in a red blouse and glasses on her head is in an indoor setting with green walls.
The situation described by Isabel Pantoja's former friend confirms Gema López's theory | Europa Press

However, today the great friend of the Pantoja clan is experiencing one of the most delicate moments of her life. Celeste, who is currently recovering from surgery, offered more details about what happened with a person she held in high regard. "I have realized that family and friends are the ones who support us," this woman assured the media.

Gema López reveals what Isabel Pantoja has been doing with her close ones

She then explained that during the time she stayed in the hospital, she did not receive any visit from Isabel or her brother. Apparently, the root of the problem lies in a job offer she couldn't accept. Celeste was offered to work as a live-in employee on the estate where Isabel Pantoja lived.

Gema López in a blue dress with a floral print sitting on a yellow sofa during a television show. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Gema López has explained what is happening with the person who used to be Isabel's trusted individual | Atresmedia

She, who for years offered her help at concerts, preparing costumes, and raising money from the fan club, replied with a "no." A response, justified by personal and health reasons, that was not well received by the other party.

This circumstance highlights a fact that Gema López noticed. Pantoja's tendency to end up alone.

Isabel Pantoja has also distanced herself from what was her right hand

"She has been getting rid of everyone who was by her side," pointed out Gema López, referring to figures like Raquel Bollo or María del Monte. Words that reveal the attitude Pantoja has been showing throughout her life.

But it must also be taken into account that the artist has been estranged from her children for years. A fracture that today is insurmountable, which both Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja have acknowledged on television. Both agreed on the pain their mother has caused them.

Close-up montage of serious Kiko Rivera in black cap and serious Isa Pantoja in beige turtleneck
The estrangement between Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja with their mother confirms Gema López's arguments | en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

Paquirri's son went so far as to say that he did not wish to see his mother again. Asraf Beno's wife, meanwhile, expressed on Vamos a Ver that she did not understand Isabel's lack of interest in her grandchildren. Arguments that, once again, make clear the tendency Gema López was talking about.

