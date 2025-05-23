Gema López stops 'Espejo Público' and announces the saddest news about Isabel Pantoja

Gema López decided to take the step and revealed this week on Espejo Público information that doesn't put Isabel Pantoja in a good light. The journalist delved into the current situation that both the singer and her entourage are going through. "She doesn't act as a grandmother and, on top of that, she has gotten rid of all her pawns," stated the co-host of the aforementioned Antena 3 magazine.

The communicator's comment came after learning that Celeste, who for decades was a loyal collaborator of the singer, now feels disappointed. The president of the fan club of Kiko Rivera's mother became her right-hand woman.

| Europa Press

However, today the great friend of the Pantoja clan is experiencing one of the most delicate moments of her life. Celeste, who is currently recovering from surgery, offered more details about what happened with a person she held in high regard. "I have realized that family and friends are the ones who support us," this woman assured the media.

Gema López reveals what Isabel Pantoja has been doing with her close ones

She then explained that during the time she stayed in the hospital, she did not receive any visit from Isabel or her brother. Apparently, the root of the problem lies in a job offer she couldn't accept. Celeste was offered to work as a live-in employee on the estate where Isabel Pantoja lived.

| Atresmedia

She, who for years offered her help at concerts, preparing costumes, and raising money from the fan club, replied with a "no." A response, justified by personal and health reasons, that was not well received by the other party.

This circumstance highlights a fact that Gema López noticed. Pantoja's tendency to end up alone.

Isabel Pantoja has also distanced herself from what was her right hand

"She has been getting rid of everyone who was by her side," pointed out Gema López, referring to figures like Raquel Bollo or María del Monte. Words that reveal the attitude Pantoja has been showing throughout her life.

But it must also be taken into account that the artist has been estranged from her children for years. A fracture that today is insurmountable, which both Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja have acknowledged on television. Both agreed on the pain their mother has caused them.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

Paquirri's son went so far as to say that he did not wish to see his mother again. Asraf Beno's wife, meanwhile, expressed on Vamos a Ver that she did not understand Isabel's lack of interest in her grandchildren. Arguments that, once again, make clear the tendency Gema López was talking about.