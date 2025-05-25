180º turn after the great news from King Felipe and Queen Letizia: it's shocking

Queen Letizia became the center of attention last Sunday during the mass that marked the beginning of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate. The wife of King Felipe VI, dressed in white with a matching mantilla, had the opportunity to converse and greet some of the attendees before the ceremony began. It was there that the tense moment she experienced when greeting Charlene, wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, could be observed.

Queen Letizia took the initiative and approached the princess. The expert in non-verbal language Cristian Salomoni analyzed Charlene's reaction, who appeared cold and rigid. An attitude that the mentioned professional interprets as if there wasn't much trust between Felipe VI's wife and her.

However, he also assessed that it doesn't necessarily have a negative connotation. It should be remembered that the South African usually keeps a somewhat hieratic posture, without showing too much emotion.

what wasn't seen in the gesture between Letizia and Charlene of Monaco

With whom she did show good rapport was with, for example, Mathilde of Belgium. Letizia waved goodbye in a very natural way to the wife of the king of the Belgians. But if there was someone with whom she visibly had a good connection, that person was the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

At the moment of her greeting with Maria Teresa, Letizia appeared comfortable. It seemed as if she was meeting someone with whom she has trust and feels at ease. She also chatted animatedly with the heir couple of Liechtenstein, Alois and Sophie, who were seated next to her.

The fact that the kings of Spain attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate served to reaffirm their role on the international stage. But also to show that the mother of the Princess of Asturias handles herself with ease and naturalness in this type of event.

queen Letizia appeared very at ease at the inaugural mass of Leo XIV's pontificate

Queen Letizia reflected a close attitude at all times while keeping the protocol gesture. Additionally, she showed great rapport with her husband, which reinforces the image of the institution they represent.

The monarchs wore their best attire for the occasion. The king attended the event in the Army's gala uniform, the Golden Fleece, and the Grand Cross of Charles III. Queen Letizia was dressed in white with a mantilla of the same color, a Vatican privilege enjoyed by Catholic queens.

This way, the Spanish consort was one of the four queens who could attend the ceremony in white. Besides Letizia, Charlene of Monaco, Mathilde of Belgium, and Maria Teresa of Luxembourg could also avoid the black color in their attire that the rest of the female guests had to wear.