Unforgettable Words from Rafa Nadal about the Son He Has with Xisca Perelló

It has been five months since Rafa Nadal retired from professional tennis. Through an emotional video, Xisca Perelló's husband delivered a speech with a special mention of his little one. "Coming home and seeing every day how my son is growing has been a force that has truly kept me alive," he commented.

Unforgettable words that still resonate and reflect the deep love he feels for his family and his desire to be a good father. Today, months after his farewell, Rafa enjoys his retirement and the company of his loved ones.

| Europa Press

This Is How Rafa Nadal Spoke About the Family He Formed with Xisca Perelló

Rafa Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, announced his retirement from professional tennis in October 2024. Only five months have passed, but his absence is still felt on the court. As well as his emotional farewell speech with a recognition of the family he formed with Xisca Perelló has remained memorable.

Especially, the words Nadal dedicated to his little one, who for him represents his greatest achievement, have remained indelible. Especially in the moments when his career was complicated by numerous injuries. "Coming home and seeing every day how my son is growing has been a force that has truly kept me alive," he shared.

He acknowledged that the love of his family and their constant motivation were vital for his professional career, being a firm support. In his speech, Nadal expressed that the love for his baby motivated him to keep going, even when the situation was truly unsustainable. Despite leaving tennis, his role as a father is something he will always carry with him, something he is very proud of.

It wouldn't be the only time Nadal spoke about the family he formed with Xisca. Reflecting on his retirement time, Rafa has highlighted how much he enjoys his role as a father. Since the birth of Rafa Jr., Perelló has ensured that the little one attends some of his father's most important matches.

His presence inspired strength and allowed him to enjoy much more time together. Now that he is retired, his only ambition is to take care of his loved ones and not miss anything in his son's life.

Rafa Nadal Showers Xisca Perelló with Praise

Xisca couldn't miss the farewell of the man from Manacor. They have been together for more than a decade, and Perelló has become the essential piece of his life. Not only for being the mother of his son but because "you have been my perfect travel companion throughout all these years of my career."

His wife stood out in his speech, and Nadal also took the opportunity to give her a privileged place. "Thank you for everything you've done," he commented, deeply grateful for so many years together. For Rafa, the value of family is something he places great importance on.

| GTRES

Nadal is a very family-oriented person and has always been joined by his parents, his sister, and his uncle. Xisca has joined his life, with whom he has formed his own family with the arrival of Rafa Jr.

Becoming a father has been his greatest achievement and the success that will remain forever in his life. Rafa has commented that the arrival of his son has given new meaning to his life, making him value the important things more. Fatherhood has had a positive impact on his day-to-day life, providing a new source of motivation and inspiration.