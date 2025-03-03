Unexpected Words From Álex Adrover About Patricia Montero Before 'supervivientes'

"

Álex Adrover has left more than one truly surprised with the latest and unexpected words he has spoken about his wife, Patricia Montero. Although the actress wasn't very convinced about his participation in Supervivientes, everything points to the fact that, as of today, he has her full support.

It will be next Thursday, March 6, when the new edition of this well-known survival reality show kicks off. However, just a few hours ago, all its contestants were captured by the media.

| Europa Press

Álex Adrover and the rest of his companions were seen at Madrid-Barajas Airport on the night of this very Sunday to catch their flight to Honduras. A moment that a team from Europa Press took advantage of to approach the actor and learn his first impressions.

"Spectacular, with a lot of nerves but with a lot of excitement," assured the new contestant of Supervivientes with a big smile. However, the statements that have attracted the most attention have been those related to his wife, Patricia Montero.

| Europa Press

Initially, it was said that the actress didn't want her husband to participate in Supervivientes 2025. But now, Álex Adrover has surprised with the unexpected words he has spoken about the mother of his children.

According to what he himself has confessed, Patricia Montero has told him "to have a great time," despite not being at all convinced of his decision.

Álex Adrover Reveals the Unexpected Advice Patricia Montero Gave Him Before Starting 'Supervivientes 2025'

Despite Patricia Montero's initial reluctance, Álex Adrover has assured that he has his wife's full support. So much so that he has stated that the businesswoman and actress only wants him to have a "great time" in this experience.

Additionally, the actor hasn't hesitated to confirm that he is "delighted" to share this experience with Terelu Campos. "I think we're going to get along well, I think we're going to have a good time," he added.

| Europa Press

However, and to the surprise of many, the collaborator of the program ¡De Viernes! didn't go to the airport with Álex Adrover to fly to the Cayos Cochinos. Those who were there were the rest of his edition's companions.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, the big signing of this edition, remembered his girlfriend, Sheila Casas, until the last moment. As the aforementioned news agency has assured, he kissed his ring several times.

On the other hand, and in a very fun attitude, we have been able to see the rest of the confirmed participants of the edition: Makoke, Pelayo Díaz, Álex Adrover, Laura Cuevas, Ángela Ponce, and Beatriz Rico. A list that is completed with the names of Rosario Matew, Almacor, Joshua Velázquez, and Sayma.

Additionally, and if that weren't enough, some participants who, until now, Mediaset España hadn't yet confirmed have also been revealed. Among them, chef Koldo Royo, La isla de las tentaciones participant Borja González, or influencer Gala Caldirola.