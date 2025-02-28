Unexpected Twist Thanks to Enrique Ponce's Confession About Ana Soria

Enrique Ponce was bidding farewell to the bullrings definitively at the beginning of this month in Mexico with his partner Ana Soria as a witness. Before stepping into the arena, the Valencian confessed what her presence in the audience meant to him. "Having Ana by my side is an important driving force because she is my inspiration," Ponce stated very emotionally.

Paloma Cuevas's ex-husband decided to dedicate his last performance as a bullfighter to the young woman from Almeria. "This is not a toast, it's a declaration of love, it's for you, you are my daily inspiration, it's for you," the Valencian assured.

| Europa Press

During this trip to Mexico, the bullfighter wanted to make clear once again the moment when his relationship with Ana Soria began. "We were already separated," he stated, referring to his marriage with Paloma Cuevas.

Enrique Ponce Takes the Step and Confesses What He Thinks About Ana Soria

Enrique Ponce participated in the podcast of Mexican journalist Adela Micha. An occasion in which he was surprised to refer to the education of his daughters and his future beyond the bullrings.

While he wasn't able to specify how long he has been with Ana Soria, about four or five years, what he did do was praise his partner. Ponce acknowledged that the young woman, like her mother, doesn't like going to the bullring. Even so, the bullfighter admitted what he feels if his girlfriend is in the stands: "Even if I don't see her, if I know she's there, she inspires me."

Enrique Ponce: "Mi novia es mi inspiración" | Un día, una voz

The man from Chiva, before Adela Micha's microphones, recalled his love story with his current partner. "Falling in love wasn't in my plans," he assured, explaining that he was still in the "process of separation."

However, Soria appeared "and I fell in love. It's something you can't avoid, it's not sought," he wanted to make clear. These statements are even more surprising considering that the bullfighter is very private about his personal life.

The Bullfighter's Words About the Beginning of His Relationship Don't Match What Was Published About His Separation

The truth is that Ponce's words contrast with the information related to the separation process from Paloma Cuevas. Some media then spoke of a period of crisis but without legal proceedings involved.

It was published that the bullfighter was still married to Paloma and lived with her and their daughters at home when he met Ana. The family was at the La Cetrina estate during the pandemic. Even so, at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, there are images of Enrique Ponce and Soria's trips to Mexico and the United States, already as a couple.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Dates aside, the now fully retired bullfighter is thinking about the projects he has ahead. Many are wondering if a wedding is among his plans. A topic on which neither Ponce nor his girlfriend have wanted to give more details for the moment.