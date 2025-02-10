Unexpected Twist in 'Com si fos ahir' After Leak About What Will Happen With Mar Ulldemolins

In every home, there are unwritten rules, small rules of coexistence that can turn a home into a refuge or a battlefield. In Itziar's apartment, brought to life by Mar Ulldemolins, tensions begin to boil like a pressure cooker.

Amidst reproaches, uncomfortable glances, and a question that no one wants to answer, coexistence wavers. But it's not the only open front: in the air, a flight marks a turning point for Gina.

Meanwhile, Naiara discovers that justice has its own pace, even though the heart doesn't always understand it. Com si fos ahir arrives with an episode full of emotions and decisions that will change the course of more than one character.

| TV3

New Problems for Mar Ulldemolins

Itziar, played by Mar Ulldemolins, continues to move at her own pace, but her way of living doesn't fit with Silvia and Francesc's. The situation becomes increasingly tense. Both of them struggle to deal with the way Itziar manages the shared space.

However, what really triggers the conflict comes the next day. Silvia, still with lingering anger, decides to confront Itziar about a much more delicate matter: her mother's jewelry. What exactly happened to them? The conversation promises to be tense.

| TV3

First Flight, Great Emotions

On the other hand, Gina experiences an exciting day. Accompanied by Àlvar, she boards a small plane for the first time, and the experience leaves an indelible mark on her. Flying always has something magical, but when done in good company, the feeling is even better.

However, this moment of happiness clashes with reality when Lídia realizes she can no longer stay at Gina's house, as Àlvar has taken her space. How will she manage this new situation?

| TV3

The Balance Between Law and Feelings

Meanwhile, Naiara remains concerned about the illicit activity in the bar and wants the Mossos to intervene immediately. However, they make her see that not everything is so easy and that they must follow a protocol.

Impatience mixes with frustration, but it's not the only thing that catches Toni's attention. He begins to notice that Naiara is more interested in Karim than she herself wants to admit. Will she take a step further in that direction?

This episode of Com si fos ahir delves into the conflicts of coexistence, family ties, and the struggle between what we want. How will these storylines evolve in the upcoming episodes?