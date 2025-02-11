Antonio David Flores Reveals Something About Anabel Pantoja That Few People Expected

Antonio David Flores has shared a video with his followers on his YouTube channel in which collaborator Kike Calleja talks about the latest information related to Anabel Pantoja. In the recording, the panelist insists that what has happened with little Alma is "a private matter that only the parents should handle." It is precisely this last word that Rocío Carrasco's ex was quick to question.

"I'm amazed by this man," Flores began by denouncing. "In a Deluxe he accused me of a series of crimes. He defamed me, he slandered me," he added about Terelu Campos's former partner.

The man from Málaga reminded his followers that Kike Calleja is one of the well-known faces accused in the Operación Deluxe. Antonio David referred to the moment when the judicial police showed up in October 2018 at Telecinco to arrest the panelist.

Antonio David Flores Denounces Kike Calleja's Stance with Anabel Pantoja

Kike Calleja was read his rights and then taken to police custody. But Rocío Flores's father, far from stopping there, added about the moment of the arrest: "According to reports, he soiled himself."

Beyond the moment when Calleja "lost control of his sphincters," Flores insisted on denouncing this attitude. The man from Málaga denounces that the panelist was not careful in defending his presumption of innocence and now asks for caution about the information given about Anabel Pantoja's daughter.

Let's remember that in the Operación Deluxe, the judge decided to investigate Adrián Madrid and Óscar Cornejo, directors of La Fábrica de Tele, for an alleged crime of revealing secrets. The list of accused also includes the names of several editors of the now-defunct Sálvame, among them, Kike Calleja.

This is why Antonio David Flores has focused on the stance now defended by Raquel Abad's husband. Kike Calleja calls for prudence regarding the information that is becoming known about Anabel Pantoja's daughter. According to him, it is not a public matter what has happened to the girl, even though her mother is a well-known figure.

Kike Calleja Sided with Rocío Carrasco and Condemned Antonio David Flores

"The problem is the outrageous things that might be said," Kike Calleja repeated on the program in which he collaborates. A stance that has nothing to do with what Antonio David Flores experienced, who, according to him, also had countless outrageous things said about him.

Then Kike Calleja confirmed that he sided with Rocío Carrasco in the confrontation with the father of her children. The panelist stated that he didn't believe a single word of the former civil guard from Málaga: "I have never believed him." A rejection that he also extended to his former partner, Olga Moreno.

Then Calleja was very harsh with Antonio David, whom he accused of not providing evidence and of blocking journalists' questions. Furthermore, he condemned Flores by labeling him as a person lacking feelings. Words that Rocío Carrasco's ex now questions to denounce what the collaborator intends to be considered with the information about Anabel Pantoja's daughter.