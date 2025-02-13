Unexpected Twist After Antonio David Flores's Revelation About Kiko Hernández

Antonio David Flores has referred in one of his latest videos to Kiko Hernández's recent legal victory over Rocío Flores. The YouTuber has made it clear that he maintains his trust in the justice system even though in this case it hasn't sided with his daughter.

Antonio David, who hasn't wanted to go into the details of the case, has made it clear that "lies and manipulation" occur in the program where Kiko Hernández collaborates. Throughout his speech, Rocío Carrasco's ex has given the reasons why he believes the truth is being distorted.

Days earlier, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos explained while looking at the camera the judicial outcome. "Today, the judge has sided with me and I am acquitted of all the charges this lady has filed against me. And you have to pay the costs," Kiko Hernández concluded.

Antonio David Flores Unveils the Truth About the Trial Kiko Hernández Has Won

Fran Antón's husband received a criminal complaint filed by Rocío Flores for calling her "pegamadre" amid the media storm of the documentary Rocío Carrasco: Contar la Verdad para Seguir Viva.

"I am liberated," Kiko acknowledged after being acquitted. He added: "By the way, the term 'pegamadre' is a generic term, according to the ruling," the collaborator concluded.

After hearing Kiko Hernández's statements, it was Antonio David who spoke on his YouTube channel siding with his daughter. Although different media outlets have reported that Rocío must pay the costs, the civil guard claims otherwise. According to him, she won't have to do so because it is "a first instance" case.

Flores, who has criticized Hernández's intervention in his program, believes it would have been more appropriate to talk about the trial to understand the judicial ruling beyond other details.

"You distort the truth and manipulate," Antonio David said while looking at the camera. "What you've initiated is a harassment campaign," he continued. Flores also clarified that he raised his voice in favor of his daughter "since I am the only person who can defend her."

The Andalusian, despite the ruling, has acknowledged that he continues to believe in the justice system, "because I am in a state of law." He also justified his daughter's decision to sue the collaborator with a clear argument. "People like you need to be taken to a court to give explanations," he stated.

Antonio David Has Stood Up for His Daughter Rocío Flores

Antonio David justifies his decision to express his opinion on what the judge has decided to provide a different perspective from what the media offers. Rocío Flores's ex-husband claims he continues to be "silenced." It is for this reason that he has taken the step to publicly defend his daughter.

It should be remembered that Rocío filed a criminal complaint against the Madrid collaborator. A lawsuit where two and a half years in prison and 120,000 euros were requested. Finally, last Tuesday, the judge ruled in favor of Kiko Hernández.

The magistrate concluded that the term 'pegamadre' with which Kiko addressed Rocío Flores on a television set, "is a generic term." However, since the ruling is in the first instance, Rocío Carrasco's daughter could file an appeal in the coming days. A possibility that doesn't make Kiko nervous: "In all the trials I've attended, I've never seen such a quick ruling," he has anticipated.