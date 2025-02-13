Cold Water Shock in 'Com si fos ahir': Mar Ulldemolins Can't Catch a Break

The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises intense emotions and situations that will mark a turning point. While some face doubts and difficult decisions, others see how a simple oversight can have great consequences.

Among them, Itziar, played by Mar Ulldemolins, will experience a decisive moment after a mistake that could cost her dearly. Additionally, the plot advances with legal conflicts, suspicions, and disappointments that will make this episode key in the development of the story.

| TV3

Mar Ulldemolins, On the Verge of Failure After a Fatal Oversight

Itziar has spent the night wide awake, nerves on edge before her test at the Barnateca. However, the lack of rest ends up playing a bad trick on her. This way, the woman will find herself embroiled in new conflicts.

Exhausted, she ends up falling asleep, and when she finally arrives, Gemma and Cristina have already finished and are about to leave. Her mistake could cost her dearly, and now she will have to face the consequences of having failed at a crucial moment.

The situation leaves Itziar in a complicated position, generating uncertainty about her future and her ability to prove her true worth. Her struggle to move forward is faltering, and this setback could affect her more than she imagines.

| TV3

Lluís Sinks Amid the Slowness of the Judicial Process

Meanwhile, Andreu accompanies Lluís to see his lawyer, who warns him that the process against Rodri will be long and complicated. This news is a hard blow for Lluís, who feels increasingly powerless in the face of the situation.

Seeing his mood, Andreu tries to cheer him up and invites him to watch soccer, in an attempt to distract him from his worries. We'll see if thanks to this gesture from Andreu, Lluís manages to cheer up and move forward.

| TV3

Suspicions and Financial Problems Complicate Relationships

Meanwhile, Agustí confesses to Cati that he suspects Salvatore is not being honest with her and is playing with her feelings. This revelation sows doubts in Cati, who begins to wonder if she can really trust him.

On the other hand, Llibert informs Lídia that he won't be able to visit her because he can't afford to buy the ticket. His decision leaves her unsettled and creates new tensions between them. With so many emotions at play, the new episode of Com si fos ahir promises many surprises.