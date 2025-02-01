Fabiola Martínez leaves Bertín Osborne speechless with a declaration of love on social media

Fabiola Martínez, Bertín Osborne's ex, is currently in the spotlight. This is all because, unexpectedly, she has used social media to make a public declaration of love, which has left her ex speechless. Yes, Bertín Osborne, who must have been left without words due to the emotion of it.

The person to whom she directed this declaration is none other than her son Kike. This is because he, who suffers from a brain injury, has reached adulthood.

| Instagram, @fabiolamartinezb_

Fabiola Martínez's declaration that leaves Bertín Osborne speechless

Fabiola Martínez has two children with Bertín Osborne: Carlos and Kike. The latter, who suffers from a brain injury, has now turned 18, and she wanted to make it clear to everyone the deep love she feels for him.

The way she has shared this with the world is by posting a video of some of the most important moments of his life up to this point. Thus, he is seen as a newborn and with his family at various gatherings. Finally, a photo of him with her and Bertín at this recent birthday appeared.

Fabiola Martínez's video was joined by a heartfelt message: "My life, happy 18. You came into the world making noise and you still do."

She added: "I love you, my great life teacher. May God bless you." These words reflect the deep love and admiration she feels for her son, whom she considers one of the pillars of her existence.

Reactions to Fabiola Martínez's post

The post has caused a great stir on social media, and it surely left Bertín Osborne speechless and in tears. Thus, both fans and acquaintances of Fabiola, like Toñi Moreno, have wanted to congratulate them on Kike's 18th birthday. They have done so with comments like these: "Congratulations, handsome" and "No one will ever love him like you do."

Moreover, Martínez's emotional declaration to her son has deeply resonated with the public. Yes, highlighting the strength and dedication of a mother who, despite adversities, celebrates every achievement and moment shared with her son.

This display of unconditional love is a reminder of the power of family. And, of course, the importance of valuing every moment with our loved ones.

| Europa Press

Fabiola Martínez and her ex-husband announced their separation in January 2021, after more than two decades together and fourteen years of marriage. Despite the breakup, they have maintained a cordial and close relationship, focused on the well-being of their two children. The recent celebration of one of their birthdays is a testament to that cordiality and mutual respect.

Moreover, recently, the former couple featured on the cover of the magazine ¡Hola!, where they announced that the Bertín Osborne Foundation would be renamed the Kike Osborne Foundation, in honor of their eldest son. This decision underscores their commitment to social causes and their desire to support other families facing similar situations.