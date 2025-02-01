Nobody expected Belén Esteban's last words about Anabel Pantoja: 'I want...'

Anabel Pantoja is experiencing one of the toughest moments of her life. She and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, are under scrutiny after it came to light that they are being investigated for their treatment of their daughter. A difficult situation in which Belén Esteban, her friend, has surprised everyone by dedicating some final words to her on social media.

Nobody expected the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos to once again show that she is unconditionally by her side, as she had already done on television. Now, she has made a post on Instagram stating that she supports her and that she is a very good mother.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Anabel Pantoja, friend of Belén Esteban, faces a complicated moment

The situation for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez became complicated when their daughter, Alma, was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria on January 11. After 18 days of hospitalization, the little one was discharged on January 27. However, during her stay in the hospital, a report of injuries was issued, which led the Investigative Court Number 3 of Las Palmas to initiate an investigation for alleged child abuse.

Anabel and David have testified before the judicial authority, denying having caused any harm to their little one. In a statement published on their social media, Anabel stated: “The only thing we have done is love, care for, and try to save and protect Alma.”

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, no precautionary measures have been imposed on the parents. The investigation continues its course.

Belén Esteban surprises with new words about Anabel Pantoja

Amidst this media storm, Belén Esteban, a close friend of Anabel Pantoja, has shown her unconditional support on television. Therefore, nobody expected what she has done in the last few hours. To make it clear that she supports her in what is happening, she has sent her a message of encouragement on Instagram.

In a post on her stories, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos shared a photo of Anabel pregnant. And she joined it with an emotional text: “My chubby, so many things lived and those that remain. I just want to tell you that I love you, that you are the best friend, the best daughter, and the best mother.”

To which she added: “Always together, my chubby. I love you.”

| Instagram, @belenestebanmenendez

Belén Esteban has demonstrated on multiple occasions her loyalty and support toward Anabel Pantoja. Besides her recent post on Instagram, Belén has spoken about the situation on her program. She has done so by pointing out that her friend has explained that it is a paperwork issue and that they are devastated by what happened.

This public support is crucial for Kiko Rivera's cousin at this time. She faces not only a judicial investigation but also public and media scrutiny.

| Canal Quickie

The news of the investigation has caused various reactions in Anabel Pantoja's environment. While some show their unconditional support, others prefer to stay on the sidelines until the facts are clarified. However, Esteban's message stands out for its emotion and firmness, reaffirming the friendship and trust that exists between them.

The situation faced by David Rodríguez and his girlfriend is undoubtedly one of the most complicated of their lives. Amid adversity, the support of close friends like Belén Esteban becomes a significant pillar. This support not only strengthens the young woman personally but also sends a clear message about the importance of loyalty and friendship in times of crisis.

As the investigation progresses, it is essential to remember the presumption of innocence and allow justice to take its course. Meanwhile, the support of loved ones and close friends will be crucial for the couple.