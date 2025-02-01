Incredible: the most intimate details of Iker Casillas, ex of Sara Carbonero, revealed

Iker Casillas, ex-husband of Sara Carbonero, is currently in the spotlight. The reason is that a few hours ago, his most intimate details were revealed on television. Specifically, the person responsible for this was Claudia Bavel, with whom he reportedly had a recent romance.

She sat last night on the set of ¡De Viernes! and left everyone stunned with what she recounted. Among other things, she went so far as to describe him as a lover.

Iker Casillas, ex-husband of Sara Carbonero, in the spotlight for his latest romance

A few days ago, the magazine Diez Minutos published photographs of Iker Casillas in Barcelona with Claudia Bavel, adult content creator. These images sparked a wave of speculation about the nature of their relationship. Amid the commotion, she decided yesterday to give an interview to ¡De Viernes! to clarify the rumors and share her version of events.

In her appearance, she revealed that her connection with the former player began about a year and a half ago. Initially, they maintained an open relationship that, over time, became more exclusive. According to her, they both enjoyed a special connection and shared significant moments together.

The most intimate details of Iker Casillas come to light

One of the most surprising aspects of the interview was when Claudia Bavel shared private conversations she had with Iker Casillas. Furthermore, she highlighted that the former goalkeeper had expressed his desire to be a father again in the future.

She recounted: "He asked me if I wanted to be a mother. I told him that, because of my work, maybe I didn't want to have one, so my idea wasn't to be a mother. He replied that his intention was that when his children were 15 or 16 years old, to be a father again and if I was willing to do that."

However, the most unexpected and scandalous moment of the evening came afterward. Yes, when the young woman decided to explain what Sara Carbonero's ex-husband was like in private. With a smile, she stated: "He's a better player than a lover."

This last statement has caused a stir on social media. It certainly didn't leave him in a good light in terms of romance.

Claudia Bavel's statements are provoking all kinds of reactions. For now, Iker remains silent, but it is not ruled out that he may take action. And we're not just referring to breaking off the supposed relationship, but also to possibly taking legal action against the content creator.

In any case, she stated that she hasn'thing to hide and that her intention in speaking publicly is to clarify misunderstandings and share her truth. Moreover, she was adamant in stating: "I can't deny the things that are in the images."

Who remains completely silent on the matter is Sara Carbonero, Casillas's ex-wife. She wants nothing to do with his controversies or romances. So much so that her reaction has been to share images with some friends on Instagram, making it clear that she is focused on her own life.