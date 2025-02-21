Unexpected Farewell on 'els Matins' De Tv3, Ariadna Oltra's Program: 'thank You...'

TV3 is moving forward with its ambitious plan to restructure its news services. This is a process aimed at modernizing the news offering by 2025. The renewal has led to significant changes in the internal organization of the network.

As part of this process, the management has decided to reorganize the news positions. This has caused shifts in key formats, such as Els matins. This way, an unexpected farewell has occurred in the space presented by Ariadna Oltra.

Unexpected Farewell in Ariadna Oltra's Els matins

One of the most notable changes has been the departure of Albert Mercadé, until now co-director of the morning show. The journalist announced live that this Friday was his last program, bidding farewell to the team and the audience that has joined him.

"Thanks to the fantastic team and the viewers because we have woken up together every morning and they have allowed us to join them in the informative task." However, Mercadé will be one of the new editors-in-chief of 3Cat's news services.

As El món de la tele has advanced, Mercadé is one of the new names that will occupy this position in the coming days. Meanwhile, Ariadna Oltra has confirmed that the vacancy in the news route section will be filled by journalist Òscar Armengol.

TV3's Latest Moves: Everything Known

Regarding the co-direction of Els matins, the position remains open and the decision has not yet been announced. This adjustment is part of an internal selection process and is part of a broader transformation aimed at adapting the new information model.

The future of Els matins is now at a turning point, with a reorganization that will set the course of the space in the coming months. Meanwhile TV3 is moving forward with its reform, the audience is waiting to know who will take over the direction of the popular space.

The network wants to redefine its structure, thus these changes respond to a strategic internal restructuring. Amid this evolution, the audience remains expectant, trusting that despite the transformations, the essence will remain intact.