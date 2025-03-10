Unexpected Confession by Kiko Matamoros About Terelu Campos: 'Some Experience'

A few days ago, Kiko Matamoros made a confession about Terelu Campos on the set of Ni que Fuéramos. The collaborator, who has shared various television spaces with Terelu Campos over the years, revealed a detail previously unknown to the public. "Having shared some experiences with her on set," Matamoros began, before explaining what happened during the Holy Week in Málaga.

According to the panelist, Terelu and her family would go to the Hotel Larios in the mentioned Andalusian city, where "they rented a room just for clothes." Laura Matamoros's father revealed that there they "set up racks to hang clothes on hangers." Two completely full fronts of clothes that the Campos family used during the duration of Holy Week.

Kiko Matamoros Warns About What He Experienced with Terelu Campos

Matamoros also revealed that Carmen Borrego's sister brought a total of seven suitcases full of clothes and accessories for those special days for her and her family.

The truth is that Terelu, along with her mother and the rest of the Campos family, turned appearing from the balconies of the iconic Málaga hotel into a tradition. A custom that was unfortunately disrupted after the passing of María Teresa Campos.

| Europa Press

Thus, 2024 was the first Holy Week that the current contestant of Supervivientesexperienced without her mother. A circumstance that filled her with sorrow, as she herself admitted to a well-known magazine.

Regarding the amount of clothing Terelu usually brings with her on her trips, it's worth recalling the trip the collaborator made to New York some years ago.

The eldest of the Campos sisters showed up at the airport with six suitcases full for her stay in the city of skyscrapers. A circumstance that coincides with Kiko Matamoros's account. So much was the luggage that the panelist wanted to check in that she was forced to pay for overweight.

The Organization of Supervivientes Prevents Terelu from Bringing All the Luggage She Would Like

Now, in her debut as a participant in the mentioned survival reality show on Telecinco, it's possible that the program's organization hasn't allowed her to bring as many outfits as she would like. For now, the collaborator has shown everyone a sophisticated pink Michael Kors swimsuit that she paired with white shorts and water shoes.

| Telecinco

With her new adventurer look, Terelu, who arrived in Honduras on a different flight from the rest of the contestants, surprised everyone by jumping from the helicopter. Now she will have the opportunity to overcome her fears and endure in Honduras as long as possible. Although her adventure has just begun, Terelu has promised to take on the challenges, something she demonstrated on Thursday by getting muddy like her companions.