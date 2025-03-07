Emergency on 'Survivors': Doctor Worries About Samya on the First Night

Just a few hours ago, the new edition of Supervivientes kicked off, and alarms have already been raised around one of its contestants. It has been confirmed that the show's medical team had to be called to attend to Samya during the first night.

This intervention occurred during one of the most iconic moments of Supervivientes: the jumps from the helicopter. Everything was going well until it was Samya's turn.

| Mediaset

From the very beginning, Samya expressed to Jorge Javier Vázquez her fear of jumping from the helicopter, as she doesn't know how to swim. But after a few seconds of reflection, the young woman didn't think twice and plunged from the aircraft.

However, what no one expected is what happened next. As we could see in the images broadcast live this Thursday, March 6, the sea played a trick on the contestant. This is why the medical team of Supervivientes had to mobilize.

| Mediaset

"She swallowed a lot of water," they assured from the Cayos Cochinos with evident concern, while Samya could be seen completely paralyzed in the water and unable to move forward.

At this moment, the doctors of Supervivientes urgently came to her rescue, aboard one of the boats. An unexpected setback that, fortunately, did not escalate.

From the very beginning, Samya revealed her limited swimming skills. Very nervous, the young woman assured that her biggest fear was being left adrift and unable to move.

| Mediaset

However, the Supervivientes team tried to calm her, assuring her that everything was under control. This is why she didn't think twice when it came to jumping from the helicopter. But, ultimately, her worst nightmare came true.

So much so that, upon seeing that she wasn't moving forward and had "swallowed a lot of water," the show's doctors came to her rescue. With the help of a boat, the team towed Samya to the shore, where she finally reunited with her companions.

"They had to assist her. She swallowed saltwater! She is being towed by a state-of-the-art method, which is trawling," Jorge Javier assured from the Supervivientes set.