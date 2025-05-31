Unexpected blow for the entire royal family: 'King Felipe hasn't behaved well'

The royal family, which in recent years has made headlines that haven't always been positive, didn't expect to find themselves embroiled in another controversy at this point. Specifically, it was Pilar González de Gregorio, daughter of the Duchess of Medina Sidonia, who has complained about the treatment she received from the current head of state. The aristocrat has brought up the fact that Felipe VI hasn't commented on a request she made some time ago.

González de Gregorio referred to the title of Duchess of Fernandina, which she held until 2012. This distinction was granted to her by her mother and her siblings in 1980. However, a lawsuit filed by her nephew Alonso, Leoncio's eldest son and her older brother, caused her to lose it.

After a complicated legal process, Alonso managed to obtain the Duchy of Fernandina in 2021. The Madrid native then denounced arbitrariness and made it clear that she didn't understand King Felipe VI's decision, who is ultimately responsible for reinstating a title that didn't comply with the rules.

the duchess of medina sidonia claims that king felipe VI didn't behave as she desired

"My two siblings, by my mother's will, had granted it to me and my descendants," explained the daughter of the Duchess of Medina Sidonia in a recent interview. González de Gregorio stated that when her nephew wanted to reinstate it, they sent him a document signed by Juan Carlos in which it read "file it, not appropriate."

| Europa Press

During Felipe VI's reign she requested it again, arguing that there was "administrative silence," something that, according to her, wasn't true, since it had been denied to her in writing. Then the current head of state reinstated it against the law in force in '88, since, having been annulled, it could no longer be updated.

Now, the aristocrat admits that she was a monarchist "while King Juan Carlos was there. Currently I feel very distant," she admitted.

the royal family didn't expect an aristocrat's statements about king felipe VI

These words confirm how hurt she feels about the current head of state. De Gregorio argues that King Felipe VI didn't behave well: "I'll always defend Juan Carlos. Has he done things wrong? Yes, but many, many more things right," she added to justify her position.

To this day, the former Countess of Fernandina hasn't received a response from King Felipe VI. This situation has caused her opinion of the current head of state to be far from favorable.

| Twitter

She, who for 19 years held a title that her mother, Isabel Álvarez de Toledo, always wanted her to have, now awaits a response. In this process, according to her, arbitrariness occurred and, ultimately, the main beneficiary has been her nephew, the current Duke of Fernandina.