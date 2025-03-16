Unexpected Announcement About Manuel's Private Life From 'La Isla de las Tentaciones'

Manuel, known for his time on La Isla de las Tentaciones and current contestant on Supervivientes, has found himself in the media spotlight. It's all because of an unexpected announcement about his private life.

Emma García, on Fiesta, was the one who revealed one of the most surprising conquests of the man from Cádiz, causing astonishment among everyone. Specifically, she mentioned that he was with a famous woman who sought a partner for her offspring on ¿Quién Quiere Casarse con Mi Hijo?

| Mediaset

Fiesta Announces a bomb About Manuel from La Isla de las Tentaciones

Manuel rose to fame for his participation in La Isla de las Tentaciones, where he was unfaithful to his then-girlfriend, Lucía Sánchez. He has participated in the show two more times, although the most recent one has catapulted him back into the media spotlight. He managed to have a girlfriend, Anita, be unfaithful to her boyfriend, Montoya, with him.

Now all three are competing in Supervivientes, and this has caused enormous interest again. Hence, on Fiesta, Emma García wanted to delve into their lives yesterday. Specifically, into the life of the man from Cádiz, about whom she dropped a bomb regarding his love life: he was with a famous woman that no one imagined.

Thus, the presenter stated that he had a "steamy encounter" with that woman. She added: "It's shocking, things happen on TV and with reality show contestants. Reality always surpasses fiction, but we would never have imagined this, because she came here for other reasons."

"When they told me the name, I burst out laughing. Yes, because it was the last thing I expected."

| Telecinco

The expectation caused about the identity of Manuel's temptress increased when Alexia Rivas gave her point of view. She said: "I'm freaking out." To which Kiko Jiménez added: "He has a very broad taste, he covers everything, I'm amazed."

Manuel's Romance with Begoña Gutiérrez Comes to Light

Finally, it was revealed that the woman in question was Begoña Gutiérrez, who participated with her offspring Christian in the show ¿Quién Quiere Casarse con Mi Hijo?, on Cuatro. She entered the set and witnessed the images showing the intense encounter she had with Manuel.

According to reports, during an event in Tenerife, they both let themselves be carried away by passion. She recounted: "I told him I was going to be his senior temptress, and he told me I wouldn't be able to. Five minutes later, he already had his pants torn."

"Don't say he doesn't want to know anything about me because a year after those images he still writes to me. Yes, telling me he wants to see me."

The revelation of the encounter between Manuel and Begoña provoked various reactions on the Fiesta set. The collaborators showed their astonishment and highlighted his ability to surprise with his love life. They couldn't help but smile, pointing out the unexpected nature of the news, as the couple didn't match in age or style.

In summary, the private life of the man from Cádiz continues to be a source of interest and surprise for the public. His ability to generate headlines, due to his romantic relationships and his participation in reality shows, keeps him at the center of media attention. The recent revelation about his encounter with Gutiérrez is yet another example of how reality can surpass fiction.