New Statement on Pope Francis's Health: 'We Can't...'

Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, when he suffered bilateral pneumonia that has compromised his health. Despite signs of improvement in recent days, his condition still requires constant attention and strict medical supervision.

The Pontiff, who has been undergoing oxygen therapy and physiotherapy, is evolving steadily. However, there are no significant advances that would allow for his prompt return to the Vatican.

No Discharge Date: Pope Francis's Recovery Will Be Long

The medical team overseeing the Pope maintains a cautious stance and avoids giving estimates about his possible discharge from the hospital. "We can't establish a precise date for his discharge," they have stated. Although the Pontiff's condition is not critical, he is not in a position to resume his normal activities.

However, recent medical tests have yielded encouraging results regarding the Pope's progress. A chest X-ray conducted in recent days has shown improvement in his lung condition, suggesting a positive response to treatment. Although his situation remains delicate and his recovery is progressing slowly, doctors believe he is moving in the right direction.

While specialists remain cautious due to his advanced age and previous complications, this progress is a favorable sign within an otherwise complex clinical picture. However, they warn that any forecast about his discharge remains premature and will depend on his progress in the coming days.

In this context, Pope Francis continues under observation, receiving the necessary care to ensure his well-being before he can leave the hospital. The priority is to avoid relapses and strengthen his lung capacity, which has been affected in recent months.

The Vatican Will Reduce Pope Francis's Medical Reports

Amid the anticipation caused by the Pope's hospitalization, the Vatican has decided to change its communication policy and will reduce medical reports. From now on, updates will only be provided when there are significant changes in his condition, whether a notable improvement or a worsening of his state.

The decision responds to the need to avoid unnecessary alarms and speculation about the Pontiff's health. The Holy See wants to convey a message of calm and confidence in the medical team, assuring that he is in expert hands and receiving the best possible care.

Despite his delicate condition, the Pope remains informed about Vatican affairs and receives visits from high-ranking ecclesiastical officials. Although his activity has significantly decreased, he stays informed and has participated in spiritual exercises from his room.

His determination to continue his work has been highlighted by those close to him, who assure that he remains in good spirits during his recovery. However, doctors and close advisors insist that his health remains fragile and that his return to the papal agenda will depend on his progress in the coming weeks.

When Will the Pope Return to the Vatican?

For now, there is no estimated date for Pope Francis to resume his routine at the Vatican. His recovery is progressing, but doctors insist that his discharge from the hospital should not be rushed. Any hasty move could compromise his progress and lead to a relapse.

Specialists emphasize that, given his physical condition and age, it is likely that the Pontiff will need to follow a long-term recovery plan. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church remains alert to any developments, hoping that their leader can return to normalcy soon.