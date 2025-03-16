Cold Shower Over Pope Francis's Condition in the Hospital: 'It's Unthinkable'

Bad news for Pope Francis. The Pontiff, 88 years old, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to bilateral pneumonia that has complicated his health condition. Despite some signs of improvement, his condition remains delicate, which has caused concern among the faithful.

The Vatican has tried to offer a reassuring message by stating that Francis remains in good spirits and continues with his activities from the hospital. However, the reality is that his health condition has raised alarms within the Holy See. There is increasing talk about the possible consequences of his physical deterioration.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Warn That Pope Francis Might Not Resume His Schedule

In recent days, Francesco Antonio Grana, a renowned Vatican journalist, has expressed his alarm regarding the Pope's ability to resume his usual schedule. In an interview with Rome Reports, Grana stated that, after this serious health episode, it is "unthinkable" for Francis to maintain the work pace he previously had. These statements have raised alarms about the Pontiff's immediate future.​

The Pope's health has not only been affected by this pneumonia but has also shown signs of wear due to other ailments he has been suffering from for some time. His mobility has been reduced in recent years, forcing him to use a wheelchair in most of his public appearances.

Doctors at Gemelli Hospital have reported that Francis has shown a "good response" to therapy and that his progress has been "gradual and mild." Even so, his recovery is uncertain, as the pneumonia he has suffered is not a minor condition at his age.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis Might Need to Use Oxygen for Life

Infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti from San Martino Hospital in Genoa has also expressed concern about the Pontiff's progress. According to his statements, if his condition follows the current trend, he could become "totally dependent on oxygen" in the coming weeks. This diagnosis poses a problem for the Vatican, as the demanding papal schedule doesn't allow for prolonged pauses or constant respiratory support.

Meanwhile, virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco has noted that the Pope's condition is of "relative stability," but he has been cautious when discussing a possible full recovery. According to his forecasts, it is likely that he will need permanent nighttime respiratory assistance.

Amid the uncertainty, Cardinal Carlos Castillo, Archbishop of Lima and member of the Pontifical Academy, has revealed that Francis has prepared a resignation letter in case his health prevents him from continuing to lead the Vatican. Although the Pope has reiterated on multiple occasions that he has no intention of voluntarily abdicating.

| Europa Press

Castillo has emphasized that, despite the severity of his condition, Pope Francis's determination remains firm. According to his words, the Pontiff clings to the idea of continuing his mission for as long as possible, even if his health imposes new limitations. Resignation is not an immediate scenario, but the Vatican doesn't rule out that it could be an option in the future if his physical condition deteriorates further.