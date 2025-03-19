Incredible What Kiko Matamoros Has Confirmed About Terelu Campos: 'It's Very Difficult'

Terelu Campos's experience on Supervivientes is generating a lot of discussion in various television spaces. This is the case with Ni que fuéramos, a program where the former colleagues of María Teresa Campos's eldest daughter analyze each of her movements. Kiko Matamoros, for example, was understanding: "I understand that there, for the contestants, it's very difficult," yet he made it clear that everyone should be "grateful" for Terelu's presence.

The truth is that it hasn't been easy for the collaborator to adapt to the island's circumstances. Additionally, it should be noted that a few days ago a storm hit the natural space that has now become her home. Terelu showed her intention to leave, although she eventually reconsidered and made it clear that she continues in this adventure.

| Mediaset, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Kiko Matamoros Has No Qualms About Being Understanding with Terelu Campos

To all this, one must add the tensions that have become apparent with some of her colleagues. Campos has already had some complicated moments with Makoke or Pelayo Díaz.

While Kiko Matamoros argues that, despite everything, Terelu has come to the island to capture the audience's attention, María Patiño argued the opposite on her program. "I think Montoya works better than Terelu," opined the Galician presenter.

| Canal Quickie

A statement to which Kiko Matamoros quickly reacted. The commentator insisted on his stance, making it clear that he continued to support Terelu. "Montoya may work better than Terelu, but Montoya doesn't have Terelu's record," Matamoros retorted, trying to dismantle his colleague's argument.

Kiko was referring to the audience share that Supervivientes recorded during the first gala, a night when the Andalusian was not yet a contestant on the reality show.

Subsequently, María Patiño was most ironic. "Thank you, Terelu, for existing," exclaimed the journalist, showing her disagreement with Kiko, who recalled that Terelu was not well received by the group.

María Patiño and Kiko Matamoros Show Their Different Points of View on Terelu Campos

For the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos, the situation of "helplessness" experienced by Carmen Borrego's sister was "humiliating." "None of those who were there were willing to lend a hand," explained the Madrilenian indignantly.

Patiño then again showed that her point of view was contrary to Matamoros's. "I understand and empathize with the contestants there, because this category of ruinous takes a toll when it comes to living together," added the communicator.

| Canal Quickie

Then Matamoros, tired of this confrontation, closed the topic by recalling his time on the aforementioned contest. "I was absolutely supportive at all times with anyone I believed was not being treated properly," Kiko concluded, once again defending Terelu.